Arts Illiana announces the opening of “The Crow Show 2020,” a biennial exhibition that pays tribute to those amazing birds that flock to the city to enjoy the advantages of urban life during the winter months. This popular show not only showcases the intelligent corvid but is a showcase of interesting and beautiful creations of art.
The public is invited to an opening reception for “The Crow Show” from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free, and food and drink will be provided as well as great conversation and the opportunity to view a creative collection of artwork worth “cawing” about.
This year, “The Crow Show” was open to North American artists and the artist call yielded work from 14 states and two Canadian provinces. In all, there were 149 entries from 71 artists.Guest curator Arthur Short Bull selected 76 pieces from 55 artists.
Short Bull is an Oglala Lakota watercolorist who has been painting since 1991. Having been raised in a traditional Lakota family contributes to his artistic vision. The medium of watercolor also gives his work a delicate edge that captures in a single brush stroke a spirituality that is uniquely his.
His great-grandfather, Grant Short Bull, rode with Crazy Horse at the Little Big Horn and Rosebud fights in 1876. A recipient of the 2006 First Peoples Fund Cultural Capital Program Fellowship, Arthur Short Bull’s project involved using his Wounded Knee series of paintings and poems as a vehicle to promote Lakota culture and history. His work appears in collections throughout the United States and Europe. An exhibition of his paintings will be featured in Arts Illiana’s north gallery during the run of “The Crow Show.”
“The Crow Show” exhibition is sponsored by Dirtbuster Car Wash. A closing reception is scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. April 17.
Arts Illiana Gallery is at 23 N. Sixth St. in downtown Terre Haute and the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District. Arts Illiana Inc. is a regional partner with the Indiana Arts Commission and serves as the regional arts council for the Wabash Valley.
