Makers Studio at 12 points
• Location: 1277 Lafayette Ave.; makersstudioattwelvepoints.weebly.com (You can find them on FB and Instagram)
• How long have you been in 12 Points? A year and a half.
• What you do: We specialize in bringing our love of creativity to those that live in our community with classes, youth workshops, fundraisers, private events, birthday celebrations and adult nights. We teach various classes and workshops and explore all things creative.
• Why 12 Points: What attracted me to 12 points was Mark and Tiffany Baker’s vision for this historic area and creating an art community for Terre Haute. It was very appealing to me considering my creative art business is about community, celebrating and learning a new skill. My business is thriving and growing and I’m looking forward to the future of 12 points and for my studio. I’m so pleased to be part of this movement and excited to see this area grow over the next five years.
• Happy customers: “My girls love Yvette! They enjoy all the crafts and especially the painting. The girls love to paint. They really enjoy doing all the painting techniques and using different textures that she incorporated in her art projects.” — Hana La, daughters Olivia and Lexie attend the summer art camps
Erin Nicole Studio
• Location: As a working artist I primarily work out of my studio in 12 Points but also have made murals in many homes and businesses in the Wabash Valley and also as far as Scottsdale, Arizona.
• Website: www.erinnicolestudio.com
• What you offer/sell: Original paintings, prints of my original work, murals
• How long have you been in business? I have had my website for four years but have been creating custom paintings and murals for people for the last 15 years.
• Why 12 Points: I love the rebuilding and restoring efforts that are happening in 12 Points and when the Upstairs at the Gosnell Art Studios were opened I jumped at the opportunity to create alongside other artists. I’m looking forward to seeing how our little collective of creatives can continue to grow and partner with all that is happening in our town.
• Happy customers: “When we decided to change our mural, we knew exactly who we wanted for the job! In a historic building such as ours with a restaurant history of 80-plus years, many customers were sad to see the family mural go. However, we were excited for a more current, vibrant look and were confident Erin would devote the same energy, creativity, thoughtfulness and perseverance to a design that would reflect the balance of trend and traditions we strive to incorporate in each aspect of our business. Many ideas were exchanged and drafts revised. Erin proceeded with our complete trust in her judgment and we couldn’t be more pleased.” — Cathy and George Azar, Alexis and Dustin Green, owners of The Saratoga Restaurant
The Local Vinyl
• Location: 2170 N. 13th St. (Suite 103 in the middle of the PARQ Building)
• Years in business: Two years in brick-and-mortar, but five years total
• What you sell: New and Used LP vinyl records, turntables, art and apparel
• Why 12 Points? “Just like vinyl, 12 Points is making a comeback! What better place to call home for the store? Very cool. Random history: A record store was in 12 Points for 20 years on Lafayette. I don’t remember the name but it was like 1950s-1970s-ish.” — Eleanor Jones, owner
• Happy Customers: “I love the shop because Eleanor will seek out anything I’m interested in and order it if she can. I’m a metal/punk fan and you can’t find many records of that genre around here. I typically have to order them online. Eleanor has no issue doing special orders, for any of us, and we prefer she makes a profit rather than Amazon! Evie (Craig’s daughter) has gotten albums from semi-obscure alt rock bands as well as soundtracks for Broadway Musicals. Lori (Craig’s wife) has gotten several of her fav 90s artists and we always find classic Christmas albums for around $1!” — Craig Mitchell
The Truckstop
• Location: 1319 Lafayette Ave.
• Website: thetruckstopfood.com
• How long have you been in business? One year
• What you offer/sell: Indiana’s first park for food trucks.
• Why 12 Points? “I love the energy and vibes of the 12 Points District and want to be a part of the community revitalization. Plus I got connected with lovely people who helped make this dream come true.” — Bo Turner, owner
• Happy customers: “It’s been a life-changing thing for our business because the Truck Stop really opened us up to new people. We had a great following before, but this has given us a sense of stability … having this space guarantees our customers that we are going to be there every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It’s doubled our business.” — Shannon Hart, owner of Anna’s Hands Soul Food
Ferm Fresh
• Address and website: 2170 N. 13th St., Suite 101; www.fermfreshth.com
• How long have you been in 12 Points: We started at the Terre Haute Farmers Market in 2019 and opened the 12 Points location in 2021.
• What you do: Ferm Fresh offers two locations to enjoy fresh kombucha on tap, smoothies, shrubs and rotating food specials!
• Why 12 Points: “We saw 12 Points as a great opportunity to grow our business. Mark and Tiffany [Baker] have given so many businesses the chance to open a brick-and-mortar location within the PARQ Building with affordable rent and lots of support.” — Megan Gossett, co-owner at Ferm Fresh
• Happy customers: “I come in every week! What Anthony and Megan have created is such a wonderful product that’s not only delicious but has numerous health benefits. I also love to support a local business and the Gossetts are some of the greatest people you’ll ever meet.” — Amy Gibson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.