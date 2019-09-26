Cory celebrates its 50th Apple Festival Friday through Sunday.
The highlight of this year’s festival is the Paul Bunyon Lumberjack Show, sponsored by the fire department, Festival board and The Bad Apple Saloon.
There will be seven free shows throughout the weekend, each one a little different, each one a challenge between some of the best competitive lumberjacks in the nation. Feats include axe throwing, chainsaw carving, cross-cut sawing, log-rolling and more.
Catch the action at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and final shows at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
In between shows, take the kids over to the Big Bounce Fun House Inflatables. Each day features a $10 bracelet with other special attractions priced separately.
Entertainment for the 50th celebration includes special performances on The Bad Apple Saloon stage. Pfreak Show will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. There will be music throughout the day Saturday, ending with The Eskimo Brothers at 7 p.m. followed at 9 p.m. by Hairbanger’s Ball.
A new event, organized by the local firemen, is the Fireman’s Waterball Tournament. Local firefighter teams will face-off to see who has the best water-fighting proficiency with the hoses and nozzles.
Other events to attend throughout the weekend include karaoke from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 11 a.m. Saturday with registration 15 minutes prior. The popular Corn Hole Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday with registration at noon. Back again this year is the Silly Safari’s Interactive Animal Show with performances at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by music by John Hennessy at 4:30 p.m.
The final event of the weekend is the parade at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Throughout the weekend the festival features home-cooked meals at the firehouse: Fireman’s Breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, a rib-eye dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, a Jonah fish fry from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday with carry-out and sandwiches available, and a chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
