When you walk into Terre Haute’s newest art shop, MuseArt Terre Haute, it’s often that you’ll first be greeted by Apollo. The staffer is super friendly, super cute and prominently featured on the shop’s exclusive stickers. Apollo is a 5-year-old tabby cat. He’s also the shop’s “mascot” and belongs to owner, Madison King.
“He’s become a highlight with customers,” King said, adding with a laugh, “People come here to visit my cat!”
Opened in August 2022, MuseArt Terre Haute was started when King began searching for art supplies. Like many people, King moved back to her hometown during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
With a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts in animation from Ball State University, King had been working in Austin, Texas.
Once home, the Terre Haute South Vigo High School graduate saw a void in the market for art supplies. An artist both professionally and as a hobby, King says she shopped around Terre Haute and surrounding areas, but found little of the quality art supplies she was looking to purchase.
“I went up to Indianapolis to visit an artist friend and I asked, ‘What’s a quality art store around town?’ and she said ‘Oh, there are none.’ I just couldn’t believe that in Indianapolis there’s not an art supply store? So I looked everywhere — cities along I-70, Indianapolis, where there’s a fairly good art scene — but there was nothing there or anywhere. I honestly found one store and it was in Muncie where I went to school.”
King laughs when she explains the push to open her own shop actually came from her parents, Mike and Nicole King. Longtime marketing professionals in the area, Mike and Nicole told their daughter she should take the leap of faith and open the store.
“I asked my parents, ‘How can there not be an art supply store anywhere in this area?’ and then I didn’t really say anything else about it. But my father a month later came to me and said, ‘I found a potential location, do you want to open that art supply store?’ and I was shocked. I didn’t ask him to do that, but I’m so grateful and I wasn’t going to say no.”
With the help of her close knit family, King opened the shop at 1363 Wabash Ave. and transformed what was once a bland office space into a vibrant art store. Paint brushes, paint, canvas and gift sets are available in what King describes as “quality brands” with lots of options. She also offers special orders and art classes for children and adults.
Inside the store, an artist could gain some great inspiration. On the walls are many of King’s pieces, reflecting her passion for storytelling, creating web-comics and unique Anime characters. Throughout different mediums including pencil, paint and digital, her work is stunning and multi-dimensional.
With so much experience, King is also the perfect person to help shoppers choose the best products for their own creations.
Rose-Hulman mechanical engineering student Michelle Wong and her roommate often visit the shop to purchase supplies and get King’s advice on products. The women are novice artists and say they value King’s help with their hobby.
“She’s super helpful,” Wong said. “I’m not in school for an art education. I’m an engineer, so I can go in and ask about the best matte black paint or what can I use oil pastels on and Madison helps navigate those things easily.”
In the winter months, King says she plans to continue offering art classes, even branching out to other small businesses to partner for unique locations. She’s also offering ready-made gifts of art supplies for customers to pick-up ahead of birthdays and holidays. The artist and entrepreneur also says she hopes to strengthen and encourage the art community in Terre Haute and surrounding areas, much like it did for her starting out.
“It feels good to have opened the shop as somebody that really found solace in art,” she said. “I want to get other people involved in it. I’d especially like to get younger kids and people my age into art because for me, it gave me a purpose and gave me a safe place of sorts. It gave me a community and I’d love to give those same things to others.”
