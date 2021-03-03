Terre Haute Symphony's April concert, formatted for kids, to be virtual

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's next concert, "The Thrill of the Orchestra! Greatest Hits for Adults, Children, & Families," will be presented virtually at 7:30 p.m. April 10.
The concert will be online to keep patrons of all ages, staff and musicians safe from the spread of COVID-19.
For 75 minutes, patrons will experience symphonic excerpts from music everyone should know, including "Light Cavalry Overture," Harry Potter, Mozart’s "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik," and Copland’s "Fanfare for the Common Man."
Formatted as a kids' concert, instrument demonstrations will be woven into the program performed by THSO principal musicians. Rossini’s electric "William Tell Overture" provides the exclamation point to the experience.
Low-cost virtual tickets will be available at thso.org beginning Monday. Season ticket holders will receive a code by email to acquire free virtual tickets.
The concert is a featured event for the Vigo County Public Library’s Big Read program.
