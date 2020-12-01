Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's holiday concert to go virtual

To keep patrons, musicians and staff safe, the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is taking its annual holiday concert, "Joyful Holidays," virtual. Instead of the planned in-person concert that was to take place this Saturday, the Symphony will present a live concert online at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
The approximately 90-minute concert will be available until 9:30 p.m. Virtual tickets are $17 per household and are available at thso.org.
To get a ticket, click the link to open the ticket form: https://thso.ticketspice.com/joyfulholidays. Select the number of virtual tickets needed (only one ticket needed per household). Enter billing information, then click submit.
Those who already purchased in-person tickets received a coupon code via email to purchase a free virtual ticket. Didn’t receive it? Email the THSO at info@thso.org or call 812-242-8476 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those purchasing virtual tickets will receive an email confirmation with an access code (per ticket/household) and a link to access the online event webpage. Click the Access Online Event link to view the concert. The concert video will appear on this page on Dec. 12.
The concert will be available until 9:30 p.m. Dec. 12. To watch, click the "play" icon in the center of the video.
