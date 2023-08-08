The Terre Haute Symphony is partnering with Westminster Village to share a free chamber music series called Symphony Sundays with Westminster residents and the public.
During the 2023-2024 season, the THSO will bring eight chamber ensembles to the Community Center at Westminster to share free recitals. All recitals begin at 2 p.m. and will last no more than an hour. Refreshments will be served.
Dates include:
- Aug. 13
- Sept. 10
- Oct. 15
- Nov. 12
- Feb. 18, 2024
- March 10, 2024
- May 19, 2024
- June 23, 2024
Ensembles currently confirmed include:
n Terre Haute Symphony Brass Quintet – members include Principal Trumpet Jay Ellsmore, Second Trumpet Eric Rodriguez, Principal Horn Brian Kilp, Principal Trombone Randy Mitchell, and Principal Tuba Glen Dimick
n Ivory Winds – includes flute, clarinet, horn, bassoon, and piano. Layne Anspach, THSO Fourth Horn, performs in this ensemble.
n Impressaria Winds – a woodwind quintet including flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, and horn. Sharon Weyser, THSO Second Horn, performs in this ensemble.
n Angelus Duo – members include Principal Harp Melanie Mashner and her sister and flutist Melissa Mashner
For a complete schedule of ensembles, visit www.thso.org/symphony-sundays or follow the Terre Haute Symphony of Facebook.
Symphony Sundays recitals are free and open to the public.
