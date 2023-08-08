Impressaria Winds (2).jpg

Impressaria Winds, a Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra ensemble, will perform at Westminster Village as part of Symphony Sundays.

The Terre Haute Symphony is partnering with Westminster Village to share a free chamber music series called Symphony Sundays with Westminster residents and the public.

During the 2023-2024 season, the THSO will bring eight chamber ensembles to the Community Center at Westminster to share free recitals. All recitals begin at 2 p.m. and will last no more than an hour. Refreshments will be served.

Dates include:

  • Aug. 13
  • Sept. 10
  • Oct. 15
  • Nov. 12
  • Feb. 18, 2024
  • March 10, 2024
  • May 19, 2024
  • June 23, 2024

Ensembles currently confirmed include:

n Terre Haute Symphony Brass Quintet – members include Principal Trumpet Jay Ellsmore, Second Trumpet Eric Rodriguez, Principal Horn Brian Kilp, Principal Trombone Randy Mitchell, and Principal Tuba Glen Dimick

n Ivory Winds – includes flute, clarinet, horn, bassoon, and piano. Layne Anspach, THSO Fourth Horn, performs in this ensemble.

n Impressaria Winds – a woodwind quintet including flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, and horn. Sharon Weyser, THSO Second Horn, performs in this ensemble.

n Angelus Duo – members include Principal Harp Melanie Mashner and her sister and flutist Melissa Mashner

For a complete schedule of ensembles, visit www.thso.org/symphony-sundays or follow the Terre Haute Symphony of Facebook.

Symphony Sundays recitals are free and open to the public.

