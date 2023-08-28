It’s a debate for the ages. More controversial than religion, politics or how to pronounce “Vigo” (btw … it’s “vee-go”), the debate on whether children should eat what’s served or have the ability to choose is a discussion plenty of parents have at every meal.
Let’s face it, feeding a family is one of the many thankless jobs of parenthood. Whether you hit the Baesler’s hot bar, cruise through the drive-thru or break out “The Joy of Cooking” for every meal, someone in your house is bound to be unhappy. So, what do you do? Cook multiple meals, serve a “kids” menu, let them go hungry?
Like many parents, I spent years catering to my kids’ preferences, cooking separate meals for each child and oftentimes doing the same for myself and my husband. One afternoon when I had two slow cookers going and two large pots on the stove, all simmering a different version of chili, I decided enough was enough. I’m not a short order cook! Plus, I was spending all my time and money on four large servings of chili; that’s a lot of beans.
As someone who has joined Weight Watchers too many times to count, I’ve never wanted to force my girls to eat, shame them when they eat too much or traumatize them to the point they have issues with food. Sadly, their teen years may do that to them anyway.
An article in the Washington Post — “Should kids eat what you serve or only what they want? Neither.” — explains that developing positive eating habits is a marathon, not a sprint, and like many things in parenting, there’s no easy fix. The author of the article, Elizabeth Chang, spoke to registered dietitian and family therapist Ellyn Satter, who leads families to “eating competence.” The theory is defined as a child’s “ability to go to a meal and look it over without freaking out, picking and choosing from what is available and eating as much or as little as they want of the food that their parents have put in front of them.”
According to the article, competent eaters “generally have positive attitudes about eating, as opposed to this negativity, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t do this or that.’” They also eat a wider range of foods as they get older.
That’s all well and good, but what about those nights that your kids won’t eat anything except mac and cheese or they say they’re hungry less than 10 minutes after the meal, in which they ate nothing? The article suggests being considerate without catering. Keeping in mind a child has limited experience with food, parents should always include “one or two food items that the child readily accepts or ordinarily eats and enjoys.” That way you can ease your child into new foods without completely springing it on them all at once. And if they won’t eat at all? The article suggests asking kids to stay at the table to enjoy the other benefits of family dinner and making it a priority, even in busy families.
But what about those nights when no matter what is served and what is offered, the child still won’t eat? The Washington Post didn’t go far enough to give advice on that specific problem; clearly the author hasn’t sat at the table with a child who won’t eat or had to pretend they don’t hear a crying child who just wants pasta with butter. I have little expertise and generally eat everything on my plate and then some, but I have found one solution that seems to work at my house. The answer to “I’m hungry,” whether it’s between meals or five seconds after I’ve cleared the dishes, is a pre-approved list of offerings including a large glass of water, almonds, a spoonful of peanut butter, fruit or go to bed. My kids have never selected the last one voluntarily, but most of the time it suddenly makes them full. I’m sure dietitians and therapists would say the threat is not the way to develop positive eating habits, but they’ve never been stuck with 10 pounds of uneaten chili, so I stand by my method.
