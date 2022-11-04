Since beginning this column back in 2014 (whoa, that long?!), it’s been well established that I’m not competing for the “Mom of the Year” award. Like most parents, I’m either winning at life and or just hanging on until cocktail hour. But a recent article confirmed that I’m actually doing something right and it entails sitting on my butt. For a busy working mom, this was music to my ears and my tired feet.
In an essay written on her website, “Busy Toddler,” Susie Allison coined the phrase “Sittervising.” Haven’t heard of it yet? I hadn’t either, but it’s genius, something I’ve been doing without knowing it and a wonderful parenting “hack” that I need to pass along.
Sittervise (verb), sit-ter-vise — To supervise from a seated position and observe children at play.
In the article, Allison explains, “Sittervising means to supervise children from a seated position. Instead of playing with my children at all times or hovering around them at a playground, I’m good to watch their play from a (safe-to-me) distance.
“Sittervising is a conscious decision I’ve made in my parenting.
Though it may look basic from the outside … sittervising is anything but simple.”
A parent of three kids with a bachelor’s in elementary education, a master’s in early childhood education and the creator of a popular parenting website, Allison knows what she’s talking about. She introduced sittervising in September and the concept and phrase went viral.
Sittervising may sound like you’re lazy, uninterested or just over your children in general (and you might be) but it’s actually the act of an engaged and evolved parent.
Now I admit, I usually hate playing with my kids anyway, so this was awesome to hear that it’s okay to not play with them; they need the space. For me, I love to dress up Barbie and create little storylines like I used to do as a kid, but to my children, I’m just doing it wrong. Barbie is always too sassy or not saying the right things or dressed in a horrid outfit that is an embarrassment to everyone involved. Not only am I messing up the game when I volunteer to play with my kids, but it turns out I’m also doing them a disservice.
“The very basis of sittervising is to remove the adult from directly interacting (and sometimes interfering) with the child’s play or activity,” Allison explains in the article. “Kids need play experiences without adults.”
That doesn’t mean we should NEVER play with our kids because there’s plenty of activities they need help with, but as parents we should pick the right moments to bond with our kids and the moments that they need to explore on their own, solve a problem by themselves or imagine without the hover of a parent.
The article also continues with the added benefits sittervising has for parents. It’s like when on a plane they say, “In the event of a crash, put on your air mask before assisting others.” As parents we have to take moments for ourselves to prevent burnout, to ease stress and physically and mentally recharge.
Although I’ve unknowingly “sittervised” my kids for years as they play in our neighborhood with friends or tackle a messy outside project, I knew I had to test the theory for the sake of my column. Planted on my porch, I released my kids into the wild to hang with a friend from school. As I’m writing I hear laughs, I hear screams, I hear “THAT’S NOT FAIR!” A quick glance confirms no one is bleeding, no one is in danger and most importantly, no one is bothering me. Sittervising success! Now, if someone could figure out how I could “sleepervise,” I’d be all set.
