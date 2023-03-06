I love a wedding. Whether it’s an extravagant destination wedding in a tropical location or a backyard wedding with a charming theme, there’s never been a wedding that I didn’t enjoy.
Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to participate in about 10 weddings, not including my own. I’ve served as a bridesmaid for many friends, was a scripture reader, a yamaka passer-outer and a flower girl wrangler. Each of these weddings were perfect in their own way and I was honored to be part of the couple’s special day.
My girls have attended many weddings as well, and appreciate weddings as much as I do. And really, what’s not to love — there’s dancing, cake and general merriment!
As Terre Haute Living magazine prepared for this weddings issue, I started to reflect on all the fun weddings I’ve attended and the select few that stick out in my memory.
The one that easily ranks in my Top 5 checks so many boxes as a good wedding.
• Destination wedding at the beach — check!
• Fun group of people including the family members you actually want to visit — check!
• Wedding reception and hotel on the same property, making travel easy — check!
• Daughters serving as flower girls in the most adorable dresses ever — check!
My husband’s cousin got married a few years ago in Virginia Beach. Dylan and Avery (6 years old and 4 years old at the time) were tapped to serve as the flower girls. To say they were excited was an understatement and we spoke about the trip for weeks, if not months. The big day finally came and my girls were as adorable as I imagined. Once they completed their task of dropping petals down the aisle we could all relax, enjoy the ceremony and party at the reception.
My girls took that last part very seriously. As soon as the DJ started pumping out the jams, Dylan and Avery were on the dance floor. We could barely pull them off the floor to eat dinner and drink some water. This night was the best of their little lives and they weren’t going to stop until the party was over. It was hilarious, watching these two boogie on the dance floor with the rest of the bridal party. It was like they didn’t even care if my husband and I were there or not — which is a good thing because later in the evening my sister-in-law and I went missing and no one seemed to notice.
The resort had a great rooftop overlooking the water and everyone at the wedding told us we needed to check it out. I left my husband in charge of our daughters, and we set off to get a quick view from the roof.
They weren’t joking … the view was stunning, but the elevator we took was not. Unbeknownst to us, the rooftop had two elevators, one regular and one express from the roof to the basement. There was no sign and no information (or maybe the old adage about blondes being ditsy are true), we rode that elevator for what felt like forever before realizing that roof to basement was this elevator’s only function.
We finally got onto the correct elevator and back to the wedding. A good sign of a good time — the fact that no one noticed we were gone and my girls were still busting a move on the dance floor. At the time, my sister-in-law and I promised we would never speak of our idiotic mistake, but that was before I needed a funny story for a wedding-themed column. She might kill me or she might not read this… I’ll take my chances.
Sure the story is funny and it was funnier if you had been on that elevator as we rode up and down and up again, but it also reminds me of the magic of weddings. You can truly get lost in the love, the pomp and circumstance, the flowers, the cake, the excitement. I don’t think of myself as a romantic, but there’s something about weddings that gets me every time. It also gets me that not one person wondered where we were all that time … and more importantly, why we couldn’t figure out how to operate a simple elevator.
Congratulations to all the brides and grooms reading this issue!
