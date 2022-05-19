As a kid, I always wondered how my dad knew things about dead people, especially people in hell. Weird, right? Anytime I asked him for something he would say, “Well, people in hell want ice water. We can’t always get what we want.” Honestly, I’d sit pouting, wondering how he knew people in hell were thirsty.
As an adult, I’ve started to appreciate the sayings my parents used, and as much as I hate to admit, I’ve started quoting them. My favorite is by far my mom’s use of the factitious “Mommy Handbook.” She’d always “consult” the “Mommy Handbook” and then report back to us ... “Ah, shoot, I checked the Mommy Handbook. Yeah, page 67 says you’re not allowed to do it.” Or, “The Mommy Handbook has strict rules against that. I’m sorry, there’s nothing I can do.” My brother and I were always disappointed, but since we weren’t Mommies, we couldn’t see the handbook for ourselves. Case closed. My mom is a genius.
My friend Meredith and I traded parental sayings the other day. After laughing out loud at the ridiculousness of our families, I knew there had to be other people with similar stories. I took to Facebook and asked the internet if anyone had funny, inspirational or just plain absurd family sayings. Nearly 50 comments later, I had my answer.
I can’t publish them all, but I did pick out a few sweet, silly and strange sayings. Next time you think you’re the only one with a weird family, consult the internet, there’s always someone a little nuttier than you.
Carlee Sluder, a Vigo County School teacher, had me laughing out loud: “My mom used to say, ‘Skin a rabbit!’ When she’d peel our shirts off for bath time. Never thought much about the meaning until I was an adult … morbid.” She then added, “Note: We are not a hunting family.”
Another saying I’d love to witness comes from Kara Lovell, a teacher and small business owner: “In my family, especially around the holiday meals, we refer to meals that are extra good or indulgent as ‘garbage!’ LOL. I think it started with my grandpa, but we all say it now whenever we are really enjoying our meal. However, I forget that normal people don’t know that it is a compliment so I often have to catch myself or explain it when I eat good meals with friends or coworkers.”
Megan Maxie gave me an idea for the next time I’m in public with my kids. She wrote, “When we were little and misbehaving in a store or somewhere public and we’d be whining ‘Mom! Mom! Mom!’, my mom would say, ‘I don’t know who your mom is, little girl, but I’ll be happy to help you find her.’ It would usually make us laugh and we would say, ‘Mom! … You’re my mom.’ I have found myself saying that a few times now as a parent.”
You could either pretend you don’t know them or invent a fake, yet amazing sibling, like Kyle Hoffman: “We had an imaginary older brother who’d done everything right and we were always compared to him. His name was Simon and ‘Simon would’ve never done anything like that.’” While some had me laughing out loud, others had me looking for a tissue. Sarah Trover, mother of two, said she sings the same song to her children that her mother sang to her. My heart melted!
My friend, Jessica Murphy, wrote that she uses a sweet but simple saying from her dad each night with her son Daniel: “Growing up, every single night, my mom put us to sleep and my dad told us goodnight with ‘Goodnight, I love you, see you in the morning.’ Every. Single. Night. I’m now 38 and whenever we’re at my parents,’ he says the same thing when he goes to bed and now says it to my son. I’ve found myself saying the same thing to Dan when I lay him down at night and it makes me smile … kinda sappy I know.” Sappy?! More like precious!!
It’s safe to say we all have a few sayings that are either hilarious or have heart, or maybe we just feel the need to torture our kids like we once were?
I’ll close with a classic, submitted by one of my greatest friends, Ellie Templeton. Many of you know her dad, Tom Cummins, as the co-owner of The Apple House, but he’s also famous — at least to his family — for telling it like it is: “It’s been real. It’s been fun. But it hasn’t been real fun.”
Katie Shane is trying to navigate career and family, while staying sane. When she’s not chasing her two young daughters, Katie enjoys spending time with her husband, volunteering in the community and visiting her hometown of Louisville. Katie can be reached at katieshanewriter@gmail.com
This column appeared in the May 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.