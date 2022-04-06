When I think back on my childhood, one of the best memories I have is playing outside. I’d get off the bus, swap my Catholic school uniform for a T-shirt and shorts and roll out. Usually we’d start at our next door neighbor’s house, swing on their hammock (we broke at least three) and let their dog Skipper chase us. We’d make our way through the neighborhood, adding kids to our gang as we biked through the streets. At the end we’d find ourselves at our friend Cynthia’s house. She had a trampoline. Sometimes Cynthia wasn’t even home, but that didn’t matter — we’d jump and play and make our way home when we got hungry for dinner or when the street lights would come on.
Never in those many, many hours outside did I see a parent (unless we went inside to get Popsicles). Is that a case of bad parenting or a sign of the times? Maybe a little bit of both, but I started thinking more about parenting in the 80s versus today. It’s vastly different and while there’s more information about child development and family success now than then, there’s certainly aspects of the way our parents did it that we should take a second look at today.
In an article by Becky Squire for Today Parenting, “10 things our parents did that parents today should bring back,” vintage parenting deserves a second look, including family dinners, outside play and a greater focus on marriage.
The top suggestion was getting kids outside, which I have to admit is something I need to do more at my own house. According to the CDC (and the article), “kids ages 8-18 spend an average of 7.5 hours every day in front of a screen for entertainment. That does not include homework or educational purposes.” On the flip side, children spend a measly 4-7 minutes a day engaged in unstructured outdoor play on average. It was more like 4-7 hours outside when we were kids.
Additional advice from Parenting Today is simple. Among the advice — celebrating birthday parties at home instead of costly outings, cutting out screen time in favor of playing outside and making children do chores. Nothing too ground breaking, but good advice all the same.
One point of the article, the idea of teaching manners, really had me intrigued. While we all teach our children to say “please and thank you,” the article stressed addressing adults as “Mister” and “Mrs.” instead of by the first name. When did we get away from this? The Mr. and Mrs. has stuck at school, but in my experience, that’s the only place. I know most of my friends’ kids call me “Katie” but a few approach me as “Ms. Shane” or to my horror, “Mrs. Jenkins” (my married name). I usually give the ole, “Mrs. Jenkins is my mother-in-law,” although I do appreciate the formal manners. And as this column has shown, there are plenty of other names people could call me.
I’m not naive enough to think that all 10 of the tips from the article will carry over into 2022, especially in a world involving global pandemics, virtual learning and advanced technology, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t take a few pointers from 1980s parents. Maybe instead of screen time right away, kids do chores to earn the time? Or send them outside while you and your partner talk about the day or fix a meal together? Celebrate a birthday at a local restaurant while teaching your kids a few manners at the same time?
That’s one thing we have over parents from the 1980s, the art of multitasking is far more advanced than 40 years ago. And if all else fails, I plan to tag along with my kids the next time I pry their fingers off the iPads and send them outside. Plus, our neighbor has a trampoline and I think I’ve still got the moves.
This column appeared in the April 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living.
