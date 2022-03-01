While listening to the radio the other day I heard one of my favorite jams, “Levitating.” As I turned the song up to fully rock out, I realized the song sounded different — the background music was a little off and the woman singing didn’t sound familiar. I checked the radio station and realized the problem: I was listening to the actual song by Dua Lipa, not the KidzBop version. If you’re confused, it’s OK. Until I had kids, I didn’t know KidzBop existed — or that it was acceptable to spell “kids” with a “z.”
I’ve never been on the cutting edge of new music, but I was mortified that not only do I not know current songs, but the ones that I do know are cover songs by children. Am I so deep into being a mom that I can’t escape it?
Parenting is obviously a juggling act, but was I more “Dylan and Avery’s Mom” than “Katie”? I know I had introduced myself to numerous parents at school as “Dylan and Avery’s Mom.” Come to think of it, I’m not sure if I even gave my actual name. I started to wonder if I have an identity outside of being “Mom”?
The other night around the dinner table we were all going around saying the best thing we did over the weekend. As I sat trying to choose my favorite activity, Avery said she knew what I was going to say. “You got some work done on your computer, cleaned the house and put away all the laundry!” While she wasn’t wrong that tackling the piles of laundry was a great accomplishment, I wouldn’t say it was the best part of my weekend.
I wracked my brain thinking of anything else I had done that wasn’t connected to being “Mom.” Grocery ... no. There was that party on Saturday, but for a 6-year-old ... so, no. Oh, the vodka cocktail Saturday night ... no, that doesn’t count because I was just drinking away the memories of the birthday party earlier in the day. Geez, was there nothing I did for myself?
I was determined to get back to “Katie” (and also determined not to speak in the third person). I signed up for yoga classes at Common Ground’s new downtown studio (highly recommended by the way!), booked my girlfriends for a wine night and assigned everyone in my house at least three chores. By mid-week I felt a little lighter, and two parents at school pick-up even called me “Katie.” It was progress.
On the way home from the wine date with my girlfriends, I felt great. Maybe it was the wine talking or maybe it was the feeling of successful self care during that week. Either way, I cruised toward home with my window down and the actual Dua Lipa version of “Levitating” blasting on the radio.
I came to a stoplight and noticed a group of teenage boys in the car next to me. They were yelling to another group of kids on the other side of my van, which was annoying, but they weren’t hurting anything so I ignored them. That was until one of the guys yelled, “We’ll follow you once this lady pulls forward in her mom van.”
It was like a dagger to the heart. I didn’t think of myself as that much older, but they were looking at me like an old blue-hair in a dumpy, slow van. It’s a van, but for the record, it’s new. They continued to yell to each other as I debated running the red light just to get away. Instead I did a super “Mom” thing.
I leaned out the window and motioned to the passenger in the car next to me. He turned down the radio and leaned out to hear me. “You kids be careful OK, make sure you have on seat belts.”
They looked at me like I was completely insane. Embracing my Mom status, I cranked up the KidzBop and stepped on the gas of the van. See ya later kidz!
Katie Shane is trying to navigate career and family, while staying sane. When she’s not chasing her two young daughters, Katie enjoys spending time with her husband, volunteering in the community and visiting her hometown of Louisville. Katie can be reached at katieshanewriter@gmail.com
View the March 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living online.
