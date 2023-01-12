It seems for every stage of life there’s a moment of disbelief at the milestone.
“I can’t believe I’m graduating college!” or “I can’t believe I’m getting married” or “I can’t believe I’m having a baby!” No matter if life takes you to a dream job, a new city or maybe even to see your favorite performer (“I can’t believe you got Taylor Swift tickets!”) it seems there’s always a “pinch me” moment.
I’ve been fortunate to have many “I can’t believe…” moments in my life — but when my oldest daughter turned 10 years old in November, it hit me hard. I couldn’t fully grasp the fact that I had a daughter who was “double digits.” And to make matters worse, she had finally proven herself responsible enough to get her ears pierced. I thought I might cry being hit with this double whammy, how — and when — did my baby grow up?!
When you become a parent, it’s inevitable that someone will say, “Don’t blink, they’ll grow up before you know it.” It’s also inevitable that the new parent will shrug off the saying. When you’re in the thick of it, especially with small kids, time can tick by very slowly. I never understood the saying, “The days are long, but the years are short” until I became a parent.
As the days of November passed by and Dylan got closer to turning 10 and closer to her ear piercing appointment, I started to reflect on the little girl who made me a mom in the first place.
The memory of her first birthday is so clear in my mind. I designed centerpieces and decorations. I had a friend make a custom Elmo cake. I rented a location for the party and invited everyone I knew. I couldn’t wait to celebrate my little girl and a small part of me was celebrating myself, too.
During that year I had successfully nursed my baby, went back to work, lost most of the baby weight and was waiting to move into a bigger home to accommodate our growing family. Things were good and I still couldn’t believe I had kept another living thing (other than my dog) alive for a whole year.
Now that little baby has grown into a 10-year-old who had no fear when it came to ear piercing. My mom traveled from Louisville to come with us, along with a small posse of Dylan’s friends. Of course with our luck the little girl in front of us completely lost her cool during the process and we all stood around in the lobby awkwardly smiling and trying to ignore the bloody murder screams coming from the piercing booth.
A bit of a dramatic child (where does she get that?!) I feared Dylan would melt into a puddle of tears when it was her turn. Luckily, the traumatic episode before us didn’t phase her and she marched into the room and took a deep breath. The amazing and professional staff at Queen City Piercing (#notanad) were swift and before we knew it, the whole thing was complete.
I stood back looking at my 10-year-old, now with opal studs in her ears. It seemed ridiculous that I was tearing up when Dylan herself didn’t even flinch, but it was all too much to handle. Wasn’t it just yesterday that she was placed in my arms at the hospital, or took her first steps, or said her first words?
Dylan could see I was getting emotional, and with her new 10-year-old status and street credibility from the ear piercing — she wasn’t having any of it, especially in front of her friends.
“Mom, seriously? Get it together!” she said with a flip of her hair and a roll of her eyes.
Hold on a second, let me get this straight. I not only have a 10-year-old who has her ears pierced BUT a 10-year-old with her ears pierced who can also serve up some serious attitude?!
My mom laughed and patted me on the back, “Just wait,” she said. “If she’s anything like you, this is only the beginning. Good luck.”
Now that is something that I really can’t believe.
