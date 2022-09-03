Terre Haute Farmers Market offers seasonal fresh produce, food and much more

On Saturday mornings, The Meadows Shopping Center parking lot is transformed into the bustling outdoor Terre Haute Farmers Market with vendors selling locally-grown fresh produce and culinary creations. The market features hand-picked, seasonal produce, farm fresh meat and eggs, and baked goods, all grown and created in the Wabash Valley community.
September is often thought of as the bridge between summer and fall. During this month, market vendors sell seasonal fruits and vegetables that are affordable, grown locally, and are delicious on their own or prepared in a recipe. Produce that’s seasonal to September include arugula, apples, butternut and acorn squash, peppers, potatoes, peaches, blackberries and many more.
Here’s a tour of the Farmers Market vendors that grow and sell seasonal vegetables and fruit, meats and eggs, and handmade baked goods.
Antojitos Mexicanos
This family-owned shop brings traditional Mexican flavors to Terre Haute. Inspired by their Mexican culture, Antojitos makes everything with a variety of seasoning and spices with lots of care in every serving.
Black Cat Confections
Founded in 2021 by Terre Haute native Edie Hollis, Black Cat Confections specializes in chocolate and offers items such as brownies, chocolate parfaits, chocolate candy and pretzels.
Hollis grew up baking with her great-grandmother, grandmother and mother, and first learned to make chocolate as a senior in high school.
Bush Gardens
Joe and Bekcy Bush have been with the Terre Haute Farmers Market since 2006. They sell fresh and local produce, including pumpkins in the fall, as well as homemade jams and jellies, sweet breads and sourdough.
Campbell Creek
This small, family-operated business grows non-GMO plants for both vegetable and flower gardeners. They recently expanded their business and farmers market offerings to include baked goods, seasonings and rubs.
Cloud Nine Macarons
Parisian flavor made locally in Terre Haute. These artisan macarons come in a variety of flavors and are the perfect dessert or gift.
Five Cardinals Bakery
Eric and Cynthia Fisher, owners of Five Cardinals Bakery, prepare artisanal breads, sandwich loaves, French baguettes, pastries, cookies and cakes.
Fresh on Cypress
Blackberries are in season until October and Fresh on Cypress at Miller Farms, a local blackberry farm in southern Terre Haute, is at the Farmers Market with tons of pre-picked berries.
Harvest Bakery
The bakery has been preparing fresh baked goods for years, including breads, muffins, cookies, bagels and more. They also bake delicious pies and desserts using locally-grown produce.
Haute Grown LLC
This family-owned urban farm specializes in microgreens. Haute Grown LLC sells a variety of the greens at the weekly market.
Kindred Roots Farm
The Mason family took over the land that was The Pickery and is making the Farmers Market part of their new home. September offerings include arugula, gourmet salad greens, kale, cabbage, broccoli, peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, butternut squash, acorn squash, eggplant, Swiss chard, green beans, cucumbers, potatoes and celery.
The family (Josh, Mindy, Christian, Gracelyn, Josiah) moved to Terre Haute from Boise, Idaho in May 202. Gardening, playing in the dirt and hard work go deep into their roots and have been passed down by both sides of their family tree. They conquered organic vegetable farming in South Africa against all odds, and it has been a dream of theirs to own a fruit and vegetable farm of their own. This summer, the dream became a reality when they took over ownership of The Pickery. They strive to continue growing high-quality organic produce for people in the Wabash Valley and create a “family” atmosphere as you visit the farm. The family submitted a recipe of Fall Pasta Primavera to accompany this feature.
L&A Family Farms
A Farmers Market vendor since 2005, L&A Farms sells farm-raised beef, pork, poultry, eggs, produce and baked goods each week.
Ordner’s Sweet Corn
Indiana is known for corn and Ordner’s Sweet Corn sells an abundance of this Hoosier favorite.
Pete’s Peaches
Located in Plainville, on 20 acres, Pete’s Peaches is a new vendor to the Terre Haute Farmers Market. They sell a variety of fresh peaches, nectarines and cherries.
Royer Farm Fresh
This Vermillion County farm sells fresh beef, lamb and pork. Royer Farm Fresh’s cattle and sheep are grass fed, and chickens and pigs are raised on pasture with outside space for fresh air and exercise, and without hormones or antibiotics.
Sons’ Spice Co.
Gabrielle and Wyatt Sons sell their signature seasoning, sauces and products at the market as well as their 12 Points storefront.
White Violet Center
This certified organic farm located at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has been dedicated to organic growing for more than 20 years. The White Violet Center for Eco-Justice’s September produce includes tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, hot pepper, shishito peppers, eggplant, cucamelons, cucumber, zucchini, winter squash (butternut and acorn), pumpkins, leeks, garlic and beets.
The WVC shared a recipe of Tabbouleh Meets Salsa with this feature.