Performing music in an outdoor venue is a challenge the musicians in the Terre Haute Community Band and its loyal audience willingly accepts.
The THCB sees an opportunity to create an event that combines a variety of music within a unique natural setting. The Wabash River is clearly visible as part of the background with the lovely green spaces and stately old trees in Fairbanks Park adding to the natural splendor.
During the summer concert season the audience can also enjoy the beauty of a full moon at more than one concert!
Each concert includes familiar music from the past and some new compositions to intrigue our listeners.
Special attractions are also in the works for an outstanding 2023 Summer Concert Season.
All concerts are free and begin at 8 p.m. at Fairbanks Park.
2023 THCB Summer Schedule
June 3 — Moonlight and Love Songs
June 17 — The Wild West
July 1 — Celebrate America
July 4 — Celebrate America
July 15 — Children’s Concert
July 29 — Fantastic Dances
August 12 — Back Home Again in Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.