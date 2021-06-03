The Terre Haute Community Band is “Together Again” for their first concert of the 2021 summer season on Saturday in Fairbanks Park.
The band will take the stage in the amphitheater at 8 p.m. to present a live concert. This concert season is free for the public and sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department.
This concert will be a memorial tribute to Clair Woodward, who performed on tenor saxophone for the THCB for many years.
Yvonne Newlin is beginning her seventeenth summer as principal conductor of the Terre Haute Community Band and said she is excited about a full season of live musical performances in Fairbanks Park. She also thanked to Arts Illiana, the Indiana Arts Council and the city of Terre Haute for grants that enabled the THCB to survive the pandemic and return to live concerts.
"Together Again” includes some favorite tunes from the past such as “Right- Left March" by John Philip Sousa and "Strike Up the Band" by George & Ira Gershwin. The haunting melody of "One Life Beautiful" by Julie Giroux is especially appropriate for a tribute concert.
