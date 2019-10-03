Terre Haute band reaches 1M streams

Terre Haute area indie rock band The Blue News has cleared a digital milestone for its music.
The group has surpassed more than 1,000,000 streams on Spotify and YouTube. The unsigned rock band comes from rural Terre Haute and was formed in 2006 by singer-songwriter Brent Orndorff and drummer/co-producer Dustin Richardson, who now resides in Nashville, Tenn. and works as a studio engineer and producer.
The band’s music has seen a swell in listeners after their songs were chosen over a dozen times for placements on national television, Netflix series, film trailers, video games and film.
They managed to accomplish this without the support of a manager, publisher or major label team. The Blue News remains self-managed and was self-produced until they had a chance to work with eminent music producer Sylvia Massey on their 2011 album titled “Wartime Songs.”
Massey worked in the studio alongside multi-platinum producer Rick Rubin and helped produce famous albums by Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the double-platinum album Undertow by the band Tool.
Most of their 1,000,000 streams have generated within the past three years and include the band’s top four songs on Spotify and YouTube. The — “Stay Gone For Good,” “Old River,” “Same Old Story” and “Promiseland” — were licensed for use in the video game Rebel Galaxy in 2016 and a surge of streams resulted from playlists of the game’s soundtrack.
Among their other most popular songs are “Just a Game,” “Love’s So Strong,” “Come Back Home,” “Two Lovers” and “Hypnotized,” all of which have been selected at some point for music licensing placements and helped the Indiana songwriters generate a steady stream of music royalty payments from continuous international use.
Blue News’ repertoire includes four albums. Of those, only “Wartime Songs” currently is available on CD. More information on The Blue News is available online at bluenewsband.com and on social media. Its music is available digitally on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Pandora Radio, Amazon Music, CDbaby and their CDs can be ordered by most record stores.
The group plans an acoustic EP, which will feature acoustic revisions of previously released songs, and a full-length album of all new rock songs for 2020 release. A tour of the U.S. and Canada will coincide with that release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.