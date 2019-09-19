What do you get when you cross an expert horseman with a medical doctor, a Para-Olympics gold medalist and a heralded Irish tenor who didn’t even start voice lessons until he was 33?
You get Ronan Tyan, the dynamic guest artist who will open the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s 93rd season.
The Dublin-born Tynan will star in the Symphony’s “A Wee Bit O’ Ireland,” which begins at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, in Tilson Auditorium. Joining him and the full THSO are precision-trained dancers from the Cincinnati-based McGing School Of Irish Dance.
Artistic director and maestro David Bowden predicts the kind of evening that will bring out the Irish in every person, inspiring toe tapping and possibly a hearty brogue during an audience sing-along of Irish-American classics such as “Sweet Rosie O’Grady” and “Harrigan.”
Tynan, who is one of the original “Three Irish Tenors,” will not be participating in the sing-along. “Those are American songs and you can lead the people in those,” he told Bowden. “I’m an Irishman and I’ll be singing the Irish songs.”
Those will include “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” “Go, Lassie, Go,” and “Sweet Sixteen.”
Not that Tynan has anything against Americans.
“America is powerful and intense, and it begs you to take it on,” Tynan has observed. “If you do that and do it right, it will give you absolutely everything you want. The thing I love about America is that there are so many people who want you to do well. They will you to do well. They encourage you, and they rejoice in your success. That’s a great virtue. I think Americans are fantastic people, amazing.”
Bowden has noted that Tynan is pretty amazing himself.
Born with a lower limb disability, he nevertheless became a good athlete and an accomplished horseman. A serious auto accident, when he was 20 and in college, cost him both legs below the knee. A year later, Tynan was winning gold medals at the Para-Olympics in track and field. Over a four-year span, he earned 18 golds and set 14 world records, nine of which still stand.
“My mother told me as a child, ‘Always follow your dreams,’” Tynan recalled.
He next became a medical doctor, specializing in orthopedic sports injuries, continued to ride his beloved horses, and in the early 1990s decided to explore the possibilities of a singing voice others had noticed. He began formal lessons at 33. Not quite a year later, he won a major BBC talent show, “Go For It,” and took the prized John McCormack Cup for Tenor Voice.
In 1998, Tynan joined two other countrymen to form the Three Irish Tenors. The trio still tours the world between individual solo performances.
Tynan has sung for four U.S. presidents and two popes and starred in several operas around the globe. “He is truly a Renaissance man,” Bowden said. “And he is unbelievably funny. I know the audience will be enchanted by him.”
Saturday’s THSO concert is the first of five for 2019-20. For season tickets, call the Hulman Center Box Office at (812) 237-3737 or visit Hulman’s temporary site in Suite 150 of Tirey Hall, 200 N. 7th St. in Terre Haute. Single concert tickets and information about the 2019-20 season can be found at thso.org.
Before the program, Bowden and Tynan will discuss his career and “A Wee Bit O’ Ireland” during Concert Conversations. The talk starts at 6:45 p.m., in the Heritage Lounge of Tilson on the campus of Indiana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.