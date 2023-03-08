How did you two meet? Jake and I first met at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods my freshman year of college and then a few years passed and we crossed paths again through mutual friends.
Who proposed? Jake proposed to me in the mountains of Tennessee! My family had a trip planned in November 2021 and he proposed to me before dinner our last night in the cabin with my family present. We have always told each other that we love one another all the way to the mountains and back so there was no better way I could’ve imagined it!
When did you start planning? Jake said “about two months before the wedding” LOL! I think I have always had a picture of what I had wanted my big day to look like, but [planning] started after he proposed.
Did COVID affect your planning? COVID did not affect our planning.
Did the final budget match the original? The final budget did not match the original. It ended up being more.
Did you have a vision/theme? We knew that we wanted our wedding to be at The Woods and something for everyone to enjoy!
Why did you pick your venue? We picked our venue because we loved the layout of the ballroom and this is also the first place we met.
Did everything go according to plan? Everything did not go according to our plan … several things happened that were not how we wanted them to happen, but overall it was the most perfect day.
What was the most challenging part of planning your wedding? I would have to say that making the decision on how many guests were coming was the most difficult, but Jake said that figuring out decorations was the most difficult part.
What’s one memory you’ll always cherish from that day? The one memory I will ALWAYS cherish is marrying my best friend and also my Dad singing to me. Jake said the memory he will cherish most is seeing me as soon as that curtain opened and being able to have his “brothers” stand next to him.
What advice would you give to other couples as they plan their weddings? Honestly, the advice I would give is to enjoy the moment and make decisions that you want and not to let anyone change your image of your big day.
