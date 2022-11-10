Holiday Hill Tree Farm
Located on the south side of Terre Haute, this Christmas tree farm offers you-cut and you-choose Scotch pine, Douglas fir and White pine trees. Trees ranging from 4 feet to 11 feet are available to cut down, and Frasier fir and Scotch pines are available in pre-cut from 5 feet to 15 feet. Each tree is individually priced. Holiday Hill Tree Farms will help cut your tree, bring it in from the field, shake the tree to remove loose needles, wrap the tree in netting, and load it into the vehicle. Open rain or shine, all day Nov. 19, noon until dark Nov. 20, 4 p.m. until dark Nov. 21-23, open for self-serve only on Thanksgiving, open all day Black Friday. After this, open 4 p.m. to dark Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to dark on Saturdays and noon until dark on Sundays.
If you go:
• 3021 East Feree Drive, Terre Haute, IN 47802
• facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm
Star Tree Farm
This tree farm has been selling you-cut and you-choose Scotch pine Christmas trees for more than 25 years. They also offer wreaths and garlands for sale. Additionally, Star Tree Farm allows customers to claim a tree with an orange tag and return to pick it up another time. They are open weekends only, beginning the day after Thanksgiving.
If you go:
• 1051 Gannon Road, West Terre Haute
Jolly Pines Tree Farm
This family-owned farm has sold you-pick flowers and pumpkins for the past few years. And while their Christmas tree farm still has about six more years of growth, Jolly Pines will be selling pre-cut Frazier firs, Canaan firs and Scotch pines along with homemade wreaths. Trees will be for sale beginning the day after Thanksgiving. Jolly Pines is open Saturdays (10 a.m. until dark), Sundays (noon until dark) and Monday through Friday by appointment only.
If you go:
• 10127 Hutchinson Road, West Terre Haute
• jollypinestreefarm.com; 812-249-6403
Dahnke’s Pine Patch
Doug and Yvonne Dahnke started Dahnke Family Farms with 1,000 trees on three acres more 36 years ago. Today, their farm is more than 30 acres. The farm is open starting Nov. 19, closed Thanksgiving, re-opening Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. They are open 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 3:30 to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The farm is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Friday after Thanksgiving. They sell wreaths of all sizes, swags, grave pillows, grave blankets and garland that they make themselves. Dahnke’s also sells scotch pine, white pine, Canaan fir, Frasier fir and balsam fir. They have trees from table tops to 25-foot tall, and balled and burlapped trees for using as your Christmas tree and then planting. The Reindeer Flight School features an up-close visit with reindeer that includes education about the animals. The farm also has a barn lot agritourism adventure. They have Barn Ball and Bitty Barn Ball in gravity flow wagons, old-fashioned tether ball, giant tic-tac-toe, giant checkers, a tire mountain made from farm tires, Santa’s obstacle course, flying Frisbee golf, a nine-hole miniature golf, Kid’s Dig It — at Tuck’s Sand Pit, Walker’s Rock Hounds, Wagons of Fun — swing/slide/lockout area, the Super Swing, Tree Toss, Coop Maze, Hook and Ring Game and the Red-Nose Express Barrel Train ride.
If you go:
• 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville, Illinois 62442
• dahnkespinepatch.com; 217-251-6688
Schmitt Family Tree Farm
Located in Paris, Illinois, Schmitt Family Tree Farm opens for its fourth year of business. They offer you-cut and you-choose Scotch pine and Fraser fir trees that range from baby trees to up to 13 feet. The gift shop will be open with holiday items, fresh arrangements and wreaths. The Tree Farm is open daily after Thanksgiving. Santa and Mrs. Claus will come for a visit on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
If you go:
• 15010 E. 700th Road, Paris, IL 61944
• facebook.com/schmittfamilytreefarm
Trinity Tree Farm
Located in West Terre Haute, Trinity Tree Farm offers you-pick and you-choose Scotch pine, White pine, Colorado blue spruce, White spruce, Douglas fir, and Canaan fir trees. Each tree is $55 plus tax. Artificial trees are sold in the Country Christmas shop, as well as primitive country décor, unique accessories, Christmas ornaments and primitive handmade dolls. There’s also a children’s petting zoo and free popcorn and hot chocolate. The Farm is open Friday through Sunday, beginning the day after Thanksgiving.
If you go:
• 10860 Hutchinson Road, West Terre Haute
• facebook.com/trinitychristmastreefarm; 812-239-4754
Sugar Ridge Pines
This Clay County farm is entering its sixth year. Choose from you-cut and you-choose Scotch pine varieties, as well as pre-cut Fraser firs and Canaan firs. Sugar Ridge Pines also has homemade wreaths, decorated and undecorated. They offer handmade crafts, porch pots, ornaments and grave blankets. Free hot chocolate and homemade cookies are available. Mini-photo sessions are available through early November by contacting Jenna Renee Photography on Facebook or Jenna_Renee_Photography on Instagram. The farm opens the day after Thanksgiving and is open Saturdays (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sundays (1 to 5 p.m.) and weekday evenings by appointment.
If you go:
• Indiana 59, approximately 2.5 miles south of Indiana 46, Center Point
• facebook.com/sugarridgepines; 812-835-5602
Parkewood Tree Farm
If you go:
• 6597 Parkewood Rd, Rosedale
• 765-832-3723
