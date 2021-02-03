The Swope Art Museum will host a virtual conversation Friday, Feb. 5, on Zoom with art collectors Mary and Steve Pruitt, who are celebrating the Silver Anniversary Exhibition of their collection.
The Pruitts will discuss collecting art and the collection of American and European prints they first shared at the Swope 25 years ago.
"Lasting Impressions: A Silver Anniversary of the Stephen W. and Mary M. Pruitt Collection" opens Friday and runs through March 21. The Pruitts' collection will include examples of early photography by American masters.
The virtual First Friday event will begin at 6 p.m. Alliance of the Swope will announce winners of its raffle at the end. Tickets are available at the Swope at 25 S. Seventh St.
Email andres@swope.org to register and receive a Zoom link. For more information, visit swope.org or call 812-238-1676.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.