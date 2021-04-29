Arts Illiana Inc., in collaboration with White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, welcomes poetry and/or essay submissions relating to the White Violet Center's 25th anniversary celebration this year.
Submissions will be adjudicated by a panel that will select work to be included in a publication that will be presented to the Sisters of Providence during this special anniversary year. In addition, all submissions will be shared on White Violet Center and Arts Illiana’s social media pages throughout summer and fall.
The deadline to participate is July 1. Submissions are open to youth (elementary through high school) and adults, 18 years and older. More information and guidelines can be found on the welcome page at artsilliana.com.
"The poems and essays will be an opportunity to thank the Sisters of Providence for their vision and commitment to caring for, serving, and sustaining our Earth," said Sherri Wright, associated director with Arts Illiana, in a news release. "The publication will be a wonderful contribution that can be cherished now and an archival tribute to White Violet Center."
Questions can be directed to Wright at Arts Illiana at info@artsilliana.org or 812-235-5007.
