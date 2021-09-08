Terre Haute South Vigo High School alumni and former staff are invited to gather for the Braves' Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 1 at the school.
It's a homecoming celebration of South's 50th year.
A tailgate gathering is planned in the north parking lot from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Alumni classes will need to provide their own canopy and sign to designate the year of graduation.
Also, a parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. from Sarah Scott Middle School leading to South. All past South homecoming queens are invited to participate, with the lining up of the convertibles beginning at 6 p.m.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. There will be designated alumni seating on the 50-yard line for all former Braves.
For more information, contact Lana Shuck at lhs@vigoschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.