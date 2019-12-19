Soulful jazz sensation Lindsey Webster coming to Hatfield Hall

Lindsey Webster, a two-time Billboard Magazine Artist of the Year, will bring her rich, soulful brand of contemporary jazz to Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Called “classy, consistent and exceptional” by Popmatters, Webster’s has become a familiar name at the top of the Billboard Contemporary Jazz charts since recording her first No. 1 single, “Fool Me Once,” in 2016. She hit the top spot again later that year with “Where Do You Want to Go.” In all, five of Webster’s singles have reached Billboard’s top three.
“We are planning on playing a lot of our original music, including some new songs from our upcoming release, “A Woman Like Me,” says Webster of the show, which will be her first in Indiana. “We also love to throw in some fun covers here and there, so you can expect to hear a little Chaka, Aretha, and maybe even some Marvin Gaye.”
Often compared to superstars Sade and Carol King, Webster grew up in Woodstock, New York, where she was raised by music-loving parents. After giving medical school a try, she devoted herself full time to making music and quickly scored “Best Acoustic Song” at the 2014 Independent Music Awards. She has been an international contemporary jazz sensation ever since.
Tickets are $29 for adults and $24 for those under 18. They can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544 or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. When not sold out, tickets also can be purchased at the door up to one hour before the start of each show.
Show information:
Lindsey Webster
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
7:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Tickets: $29 adults; $24, under 18
Hatfieldhall.com, 812-877-8544 or Hatfield Hall ticket office 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
