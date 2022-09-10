Sons’ Spice Co. brings spices, cooking experiences to 12 Points

Wyatt and Gabrielle (Gabby) Sons’ spice emporium started with a wedding favor and a mutual love of food and cooking. The couple owns Sons’ Spice Co., Terre Haute’s only spice shop located in 12 Points. They did not originally plan to own a storefront. They set out to create a unique, homemade seasoning that was given as a wedding favor to guests at their 2017 nuptials. Wyatt’s signature blend was bottled and labeled “Love is the spice of life” — the perfect mantra for the Sons and their adventures as spice curators and shop owners in the Wabash Valley.
Not long after the couple were married, they began receiving requests from family and friends asking for more bottles of the Sons’ signature seasoning. They had enough interest to continue making it in small batches and selling to family and friends and then decided to expand their repertoire of spices to include sauces. In January 2020, they began selling two sauces and two seasonings at the Terre Haute Farmers Market.
Not knowing what to expect, Gabby decided to bundle the four items into a custom-made bag with a label that said “Season. Eat. Repeat.,” hoping the bag would draw customers to purchase a bundle. Their seasonings and sauces were so popular they ran out of product at the first market. In July 2020, Baesler’s Market began selling their items, and Kroc’s Butcher Shop purchased the spices. It was then the couple began to consider leaving their full-time jobs and exploring a wholesale business route.
While working as the community outreach director for Habitat for Humanity, Gabby connected with Tiffany Baker of 3 Sisters Investments, as the Bakers frequently donated housing materials to the Habitat Restore. In November 2020, Gabby saw a Facebook post Baker made about business storefronts with affordable rent coming to 12 Points. The Bakers had just purchased the PARQ at 12 Points building and were looking for tenants.
“I’ve always loved the idea of being a shop owner, especially since my time traveling and studying abroad,” said Gabby. During her years at Indiana State University, Gabby spent time studying in Florence, Italy and would frequently travel to Paris and other European cities, where she fell in love with outdoor farmers markets and food storefronts.
“I saw Tiffany’s post and said to Wyatt, ‘Want to run a store?’” she said. The Sons were the first to sign a lease in the PARQ building. They took three months to completely renovate the shop (which used to be a radio station) and opened its doors in April 2021.
The couple chose to sell products in their store that centered around making cooking easier for people and food taste better.
“The main idea that drives us is you don’t have to know a lot about cooking,” said Wyatt. “The products we sell either need to ignite people’s curiosity about food or make cooking easier. For example, if you don’t have a lot of time to cook, you can throw seasoning or sauce on it and make it better.”
The Sons continue to make homemade sauces and seasonings, and decided to take a curated approach to the spices they sell.
“We don’t want to compete with places like Kroger and Walmart that sell items like Kosher salt that you can get there,” said Wyatt. “We wanted to offer spices that will be useful in the kitchen, but also unique.”
They narrowed down their offerings to eight spices per the following categories: Plant and Pantry; Salt and Staples; Peppers and Chiles; Taste of the World; and Baking and Sugars. Offerings within those categories include spices such as Vietnamese cinnamon, hickory smoked sea salt, mushroom powder, Spanish and Hungarian paprika, granulated honey and many others. They also added a build-your-own tea bar that was inspired by the tea bars Gabby encountered in European cities. The coffee station was born from research Wyatt did on sourcing quality coffee and the beans are roasted in house. The Sons package and label everything themselves.
Making cooking accessible and enjoyable
Not long after Sons’ Spice Co. opened its doors, they began offering monthly adult cooking classes. They taught how to infuse oil with spices, how to make pasta, dumplings, jams, soups and curries. The adult classes became so popular that they continually sold out. The Sons then started the popular Tiny Chefs kids cooking classes where little chefs learned how to make pancakes, quesadillas and other items.
“The classes began as a continuation of the idea that cooking isn’t as intimidating as it sounds,” said Gabby. “We’ve seen a lot of returning students, especially kids, get more confident in cooking. … We love seeing people attend the cooking class and then come into the shop and tell us they made dumplings. Or we have a mom who said her daughter won’t stop making pancakes.”
The Sons eventually hope to expand classes and create events such as spice festivals for the community that would also draw individuals from outside Vigo County. They also plan to refine and build on what they have instead of just adding products to the store for the sake of adding inventory.
The newest offering at Sons is imported olive oil. They hope to eventually create an olive oil station or offer more oils from other regions, and perhaps vinegars.
“We don’t just want to be a kitchen store,” said Wyatt. “If a product aligns with our goals of helping people cook and adding to the products we have, then we’ll consider selling it. So, if we look to add a set of knives, it must add to our vision and goals.”
Both Gabby and Wyatt admit that every spice or item in the shop has been thought about with a tremendous amount of care and consideration. And while they both have very different personalities when it comes to business, they also make a good team.
“I’m always thinking of ideas and I’m the dreamer,” said Gabby. “Wyatt brings out the logistics of it all. Sometimes it’s hard being a husband-and-wife team, but together, we figure it out and those qualities have made the business successful.”