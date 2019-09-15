The 2019-20 Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra season should make it impossible for anyone to sigh, “Oh, the same old same old.”
How about Irish ballads and folk tunes by an internationally acclaimed tenor, accompanied by costumed Irish step-dancers? How about an evening of music by one of the most soulful and lush composers of 19th-Century Europe, interpreted by a young and dynamic American pianist?
How about a wall-vibrating concert of French organ compositions? How about a holiday concert anchored by maybe the finest country-rock guitarist to come out of Indiana and a world-renown opera and cabaret artist?
How about the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ legendary album, “Abbey Road,” with four guys who reanimate the music and stage presence of John, Paul, George and Ringo from their Fab Four era through the solo careers that followed?
In short, the THSO season – which commences Sept. 21 in Tilson Auditorium on the ISU campus – has something satisfying in store for everyone. And as symphony regulars have learned over the past few years, even programs that seem outside of the usual preference box tend to delight and enlighten.
(Last year’s sold-out Disney concert made many a crossover convert out of folks who thought they were exclusively classical music purists.)
Most of the performers this season already have built an in-person fan base with THSO audiences: pianist Sean Chen, organist Dan McKinley, guitarist J.T. Corenflos, vocalist Sylvia McNair and the musicians of the national Beatles “Classical Mystery Tour.”
New to the Tilson stage is Ronan Tynan, the Irish-born tenor who kicks off the 93rd THSO season on the 21st.
A physician and Para-Olympics gold medalist, Tynan also happens to possess a stellar set of pipes that has earned him acclaim around the world. A favorite of the Bush family, he sang at George H.W. Bush’s 80th birthday and at the former president’s funeral. He performed “Amazing Grace” and Schubert’s “Ave Maria” at the funeral of Ronald Reagan and has blessed two popes with his musical gifts. In his spare time, he tours the globe with the group he helped create in 1998, The Three Irish Tenors.
Dancers from the Cincinnati-based McGing School of Irish Dance will join Tynan and the Symphony for the concert, titled “A Wee Bit O’ Ireland.” Yes, Tynan will sing “Danny Boy.”
As for the rest of the season, THSO artistic and executive director David Bowden continues his quest to bring “great music, close to home” to as wide a possible audience as the Wabash Valley will allow. Following the opening concert:
Nov. 2 – “Bowden Loves Brahms” – Sean Chen, an audience favorite in 2017, takes on the Piano Concerto No.1 by Johannes Brahms in an all-Brahms evening that includes the Hungarian Dances and Symphony No. 2. Now in his 23rd year conducting the THSO, Bowden counts the works of the German composer among his most cherished.
Dec. 7 – “Holiday Pops” – Guitarist Corenflos and singer McNair promise to elevate the usual Christmas and Chanukah standards to a level above the usual repertoire. McNair, an international opera star and wildly successful interpreter of the American Songbook, knocked out THSO fans not long ago with her salute to George Gershwin. Terre Haute native Corenflos, one of the top studio musicians in the Nashville recording scene, nearly set Tilson on fire in 2017 with his unique, impassioned version of “O, Holy Night.”
April 4, 2020 – “The Beatles Abbey Road Album” – Just last year the musicians of Classical Mystery Tour wowed the THSO audience with their Beatles tribute, “Here Comes The Sun.” This time, the four men and the Symphony will focus on the last album the Beatles recorded together. Released on the heels of Woodstock and the Apollo 11 moon landing, Abbey Road includes “Something,” “Come Together” and “Here Comes The Sun” among its 16 tracks. As of 2011, the album had sold more than 31 million copies.
May 2, 2020 – “Pulling Out All The Stops! Or Le Grande Orgue Magnifique” – It will be more than seven years since Indiana-born Dan McKinley swept away the THSO audience with his virtuoso playing. Long a favorite collaborator of Bowden, McKinley – now based in Boston – will be performing Marcel Dupre’s “Cortege and Litanie for Organ and Orchestra,” Alexandre Guilmant’s Symphony No.1 for Organ and Orchestra, and Camille Saint-Saens’s Symphony No.3. To underscore the notion of “pulling out all the stops,” McKinley plans to transport a state-of-the-art organ to the THSO stage from Indianapolis.
All Symphony concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. in Tilson with “Concert Conversations,” featuring Bowden and guest artists at 6:45 p.m. in the Heritage Lounge of the music hall.
Season tickets for all five concerts can be purchased for as little as $19 for students and youth with a “buy one get one” option for a second ticket (50 percent off) for first-time subscribers. All other ticket price levels also offer first-time subscriber BOGO options.
For season tickets, call the Hulman Center Box Office at (812) 237-3737 or visit its temporary site in Suite 150 of Tirey Hall, 200 N. 7th St. in Terre Haute. Single concert tickets and information about the 2019-20 season can be obtained at thso.org.
