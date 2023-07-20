I have a confession to make. There are so many reasons I adore tiny lovebirds: their expressive eyes, sweet faces and cheerful songs. They are often called the clowns of the bird world. And there, on the highest branch in the aviary at the pet store, was a pale green lovebird. He danced happily to his own song.
I watched the three birds for a few minutes then turned to the pet store employee. “Are any of them bonded?” If I decided to get one of these tiny parrots, I didn’t want to separate a pair.
Maybe the clerk didn’t understand my question or simply answered as honestly as she could. ‘No, none of them have bonded with each other.”
“Ok. I’d love to give the green one a home.”
She smiled, grabbed a small net, and caught the brightly colored parrot.
I introduced him to his new home and gave him some time to settle in. He seemed sad even though I spent time with him, and he had other birds in the aviary. Wondering if he missed his friends, I made another trip to the pet store. The two peach lovebirds were still there.
I pointed to one of them. “I’d like this one.”
Once again, the clerk circled the flight room, trying to net the bird. Back home, I went. I released the peach bird in the aviary and watched as Yoda flew to greet him. They chattered for a few minutes, then Yoda moved away in disappointment. I groaned. This was the wrong bird. But Finn seemed happy with his new home and I couldn’t bring myself to exchange him. I looked at Yoda’s sad eyes and grabbed my wallet and keys. “Alright, buddy, I’ll try again.”
The clerk was surprised to see me so soon. “Is everything alright? Did you forget something?”
I sighed. “I got the wrong bird.”
She looked concerned, then glanced at my empty hands in confusion. “Are you returning the bird?”
No. I’m here to give the last bird a home.”
She laughed. I gathered the last bird and moved toward the door.
“We have a new shipment of birds coming in next week, if you decide you need another.”
I rolled my eyes, thanked her, and drove home. The bird chirped happily.
“Alright little one, let’s see if you are the one Yoda is missing.”
I stepped inside the 6-foot- by 6-foot aviary lined with birdhouses, feeders, toys, water dishes and live trees. The little peach popped her head out of the open box and gave a happy trill. Yoda hopped over. BB scrambled from the box and rubbed her bill against his. The air erupted with happy chirps and coos. This was Yoda’s missing love. They danced through the trees, pausing to inspect the birdhouses as they rekindled their happily ever after.
If you decide you want to share your home with a couple of these tiny parrots, you will need to make a few decisions.
Choose the bird or birds that you want. I don’t recommend buying every bird in the store, even if it is tempting to bring them all home. Limit yourself to one or two birds. Then you will want to spend a few minutes or a few hours gathering supplies.
The top items you will need:
• A pen or aviary that provides plenty of room for them to stretch their wings.
• At least one set of bowls for food and water.
• Several varieties of food like seeds, fruits and vegetables.
• Some perches and nest boxes.
• Toys. Lots of toys.
• And finally, give them all the love you can.
Did you know there are nine separate sub-species of lovebirds? They are: the Masked lovebird, the Black-cheeked lovebird, the Fischer’s lovebird, the Nyasa lovebird, the Swindern’s lovebird, the Red-faced Lovebird, the Abyssinian lovebird, the Madagascar lovebird, and the beloved Peach-faced lovebird.
Lovebirds hang onto the sides of their cage when it’s time for some shut-eye.
Lovebirds are called lovebirds because of the strong bond they have with their monogamous mate.
Tara Dorsett is an animal behaviorist and trainer. Her life is full of happy, crazy, funny and sometimes heartbreaking stories of the animals she works with. Along with the written stories, her computer and phone are full of — you guessed it — pictures of her pets. You can email her at taramarie611@gmail.com. All emails are closely monitored by Tyche the cat and members of the Ferret Space Gang.
