In partnership with Arts Illiana, the city of Terre Haute has awarded six organizations with City Arts Grant Awards.
The funds allocated for this program go to nonprofit arts organizations and arts providers for programming and projects that provide quality arts experiences to a broad range of Terre Haute citizens.
The organizations receiving funding in support of 2020 arts programming include Art Spaces, Inc.; Swope Art Museum; the Terre Haute Symphony Association; Community Theatre of Terre Haute; Terre Haute Community Band; and the Linda Luebke Strings Festival.
The above organizations exemplify how the arts contribute to the vibrancy of a community.
The organizations apply for the funding and Arts Illiana administers the grant process on behalf of the city.
“Arts Illiana is deeply appreciative to work with Mayor Bennett and administer these funds on behalf of the City of Terre Haute; forwarding our mission to promote and support the arts, and also to advocate for the outstanding arts organizations and arts providers in our community,” said Arts Illiana Associate Director Sherri Wright in a news release.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous negative impact on all arts organization, each has creatively worked to be able to offer alternative programming. From virtual concerts and classes to outdoor, socially distanced performances, the arts have continued to serve the community well.
“During this unprecedented time, it is even more important to support our arts organizations," stated Mayor Duke Bennett in the release. "They have experienced serious revenue losses during the pandemic but have emerged with new energy and resourcefulness so that our citizens have access to the enriching experience the arts provide.”
Arts Illiana is the Arts Council for the Wabash Valley and regional arts partner with the Indiana Arts Commission.
