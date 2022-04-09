Lindsay Wilson is in the beauty business. As the owner and head of Wabash Valley Dermatology and MedSpa, the nurse practitioner works each day to bring out the best in her patients. But it’s not just cosmetics Wilson focuses on, but the entire patient — inside and out.
“My standards are kinda high,” she says with a small smile. “My staff knows my expectations are high but I think it’s high all the time, always. Maybe that sounds mean or it comes across that way, but I just want the best for the people who come in here. They’re why I’m doing what I’m doing.”
She may be a self-proclaimed perfectionist, but as an NP who has worked with injections for more than a decade while also handling complex skin cancer cases, perfection is part of the job.
A native of Kansas, Illinois, Wilson graduated from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis and started her career as a travel nurse. Continuing her career all over the country, including work at Yale, Denver Children’s Hospital and Riley Hospital for Children, she went back to school at Indiana State University to further her skills and knowledge in dermatology. Now a resident of Marshall, Illinois, Wilson saw a need in west-central Indiana and took the leap of opening her own practice.
“I had been established in Terre Haute for about three years at another practice, my children are happy in Marshall, but I saw a need,” she explains. “I had patients who were waiting eight months to be seen, and if you’re a VA patient or you have a melanoma, you can’t wait to go to Indy and then go back for a follow up. The frustration is patients not being able to get in so I pride myself on availability. Maybe I’ll have to find another nurse practitioner at some point or have longer hours, but I’ll do it.”
Working as her own boss also has advantages including better scheduling for patients and the ability of not having to follow traditional processes of a large office. With a boutique-like setting, Wilson says the pay-off ultimately goes to the patients.
“Making my own schedule and own rules, that’s the control factor I like,” she says. “Plus I can then give back more to people.”
The practice not only serves patients with traditional dermatology services, but a full medical spa offering cosmetic services including fillers, microneedling, dermaplaning, laser hair removal, tattoo removal, Botox and more.
Wilson’s patients rave about her care both in dermatology and cosmetic services. She prides herself on the amount of time spent diagnosing and thorough care from Wilson and the entire staff.
“Lindsay is a diagnostician,” says patient and friend Tammy Shike. “She isn’t afraid to go deep into your history in order to see what you need. She listens, she cares. She wants her patients’ total health. She is the ultimate health professional.”
Not only do patients see that professionalism and the extra steps taken, but Wilson has success stories to share as a result.
“You can’t advocate for your patients and provide the care you know you need to provide if you’re in a corporate setting, they’re just after the numbers — you have to move and you can’t take the time. I had a patient in for hair loss and we’re in the meeting and she says, ‘I’ve never had someone take the time like this’ and I did a full workup and now she has a full head of hair. How did this patient fall through the cracks of other physicians for years? We have to take a step back and have places which allow for patient care. You want to have a practice that is busy, but you can’t overdo it to where patient care suffers.”
Outside of her time at a busy practice, Wilson is planning a “women’s night out” event in the spring which will benefit local charities and introduce professional women to each other in a fun setting. If that wasn’t enough, Wilson is mom to daughters 12 year-old Maggie and 8 year-old Mila. Husband Todd Wilson is a heavy equipment operator. She also mentions her family, including her biggest cheerleader, her dad, Bill Guyer.
“He’s a driving force in my success,” she says. “He’s always the one who sharpens me up a bit. Telling me what I need to know and not the soft things I want to hear.”
Staying sharp for the NP shouldn’t be tough, between an “awesome” staff and patients who have become like friends, along with a business that keeps her on her toes, she’s thriving in a beautiful business.
“I honestly could be here six days a week and it wouldn’t bother me,” she says with a laugh. “With both dermatology and cosmetic there’s such a variance of what I’m doing it never gets monotonous. And so often I’m working on someone and they leave that day feeling better about themselves, or I’ve cut out a skin cancer and given that person peace of mind that they’re going to be OK. How great is that?”
This article appeared in the April 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.