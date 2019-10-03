People encounter Steven Rusin’s geometric artwork in diverse settings.
Sipping java in an old-church-turned-coffeehouse-ministry. Shooting pool in a Wabash Avenue nightclub. Standing outside an iconic record shop. Getting a tattoo. Or in a crowd gathered at a convention of folks working to help others dealing with drug addictions and mental health issues.
His art features a blend of words, symbols and shapes, assembled in his own personal style and often influenced by blues music.
“I was inspired by hieroglyphics and other worldly scripts,” Rusin said Monday afternoon, sitting inside the pool hall and rec room of The Verve, a bar and music hotspot in downtown Terre Haute.
The latest example of his artwork hovered over his head. A few weeks before last month’s Blues at the Crossroads festival unfolded on Wabash and inside The Verve, Rusin painted the ceiling inside the bar’s rec room. He designed the script of three original poetic phrases to encircle a trio of chandeliers. Flowers in subdued tones bloom inside the circles and around the lights.
Hundreds of Blues fest visitors got an early glimpse of Rusin’s art. Those who studied it closely may have discerned his reflective poetry. “Make space for a place that you have been before,” reads one artistic phrase. The others include, “Let your creativity guide you down the endless road to love and happiness,” and, “If you deserve it, the universe will serve it. Timing is everything.”
He painted it all atop a scaffold, while seated on a stool. “It was definitely the hardest job I’ve ever done. I don’t know how Michelangelo did it,” Rusin quipped, referring to the famed Italian artist’s painting of the Sistine Chapel, while lying on his back atop a scaffold.
Verve owner Connie Wrin was impressed by Rusin’s work.
“I think it looks really cool,” she said, “and I love that it’s a local artist.”
The bar also features paintings by former Terre Haute artist Mike Neary, whose work Rusin admires.
“To be the other artist who has a piece of art in here permanently, I feel like I’m chasing in a great’s footsteps,” Rusin said.
Rusin’s own contemporary art — signed with his artistic names, “Nevets E. Rusin” or “RaezRock” — has emerged for public view in his hometown through the past two years.
In 2018, Rusin painted a faith-inspired design around a pair of stained-glass windows inside The Meeting Grounds. That coffeehouse ministry is connected to the Next Step Foundation, an addiction recovery residential facility at Sixth and Washington streets. The coffeehouse sits inside a striking 19th-century church building, where sunlight pouring through the stained glass complements his painting. Dana Simons, the Next Step executive director, aims to have many artists add unique touches to The Meeting Grounds walls, and Rusin’s contribution fits that bill.
“It’s quite the conversation piece,” Simons said.
Rusin also served as host artist for an exhibit of his paintings, including abstract expressionist portraits, at The Gallery in the Clabber Girl Museum in June 2018.
This year, in addition to The Verve ceiling, Rusin also decorated the west wall of Headstone and Friends records and accessories shop on Poplar Street with an abstract, script-oriented mural. Headstone opened in 1970, and its Poplar Street location has long carried the distinctive sign (by Jim Huntley), storefront mural (by Edie Gray) and dinosaurs on its east wall (by Monty Montgomery). “I’m thrilled to be a part of it, and add my generation to it,” Rusin said.
He also painted a design incorporating a Martin Luther King quotation on the floor of King Ink Tattoo Studio on Wabash, where Rusin is a tattoo apprentice.
And last week, his collaboration with fellow Indiana artists Gail Hale and Ashley Salazar was displayed at the Monroe County Opioid Summit in the county’s convention center in Bloomington. Two weeks earlier on the Monroe County Courthouse lawn, the trio of artists teamed to paint a three-panel canvas with hands reaching out to an unchained “unity” heart in the middle and hopeful phrases beaming outward.
He has two upcoming shows this month, one Wednesday at a Chicago music venue, and another Oct. 18 at The Foxhole, hair studio and beer bar in Bloomington. He hopes to do more shows in 2020.
It’s a dramatic change for the 30-year-old Rusin, who said his artwork started by painting graffiti on train cars, a choice he regrets. “I turned my focus to do something positive with art,” he explained.
“It’s all just honestly [original] poetry and quotes that I’m attracted to,” Rusin added. “I spell out my feelings and put it on canvas for other people to enjoy.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
