Indiana State University’s Department of Theatre will present an outdoor production of "Measure for Measure" today through Saturday via online steaming and an in-person, socially-distanced performance.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m.
The in-person performance will take place in the parking lot next to the New Theater at 536 N. Seventh Street on the ISU campus.
"Measure for Measure" offers an opportunity for the Terre Haute community and a larger community online to experience live outdoor theater. This production is especially unique — it offers the opportunity for simultaneous in-person and live-streamed online viewing. In-person seating is limited; some chairs are available and other seating is in the grass.
Julie Dixon, professor of theater at ISU, directs this Shakespeare classic and brings it into the future.
The play is set in the year is 2036. Pandemics have ravaged the United States, and government only exists on the local level. After years of poor leadership, the Duke flees the city, appointing Angelo as his deputy. Determined to end spiritual corruption, Angelo enforces the strictest of morality laws. When a young man named Claudio is sentenced to be beheaded, a young nun named Isabella pleads for his life, and things get very complicated.
This cautionary tale deals with sexual abuse and the abuse of power.
On alternating nights of the production, the two lead roles are gender-swapped, so viewers can see different casts Wednesday/Friday from Thursday/Saturday.
“When I was choosing a Shakespeare play, 'Measure for Measure' spoke to me because it seems like a 'Me/Too' play," Dixon said. "Isabella is the victim of sexual harassment, and the play incorporates major consent issues in its plot (of course, during Shakespeare’s time, these weren’t considered consent issues).
"The Me/Too movement also tells the stories of men who have been abused and harassed," Dixon added. "Since I was updating the show to the future, I had the ability to conceptualize the show differently, and I wanted the actors who play Angelo and Isabella to switch roles each night of performance to show that sexual abuse and harassment are not limited to women.”
Audiences may know Dixon from other works she has directed at ISU, recently including "The Fairytale Lives of Russian Girls" (2018) or "The Drowning Girls" (2019), or from her performances with Crossroads Repertory Theatre, including "Nurse in Romeo and Juliet" (2019), Clairee in "Steel Magnolias" (2018) and all the adult women in "Hairspray" (2018).
Tickets for "Measure for Measure" cost $5 for online viewing and $10 for in-person viewing.
Patrons must purchase tickets online ahead of time at indstate.edu/cas/theater/tickets.
Ticketholders for the online stream will be emailed the viewing link one hour prior to the start of the show. In-person ticket holders will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
Viewers are advised that the production contains mature content including depictions of sexual acts. Thus, viewer discretion is advised.
More information is available by phone at 812-237-3337, email at alicia.jay@indstate.edu, or online at indstate.edu/cas/theater.
