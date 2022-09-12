You don’t have to be German, drink bier (aka beer) or wear a dirndl or lederhosen to be part of one of Terre Haute’s longest standing clubs, the Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club. Although, those things would help you get into the festive spirit, it’s not necessary.
As the club is busy planning its annual festivals, the Oktoberfest in early fall and the Strassenfest in the spring, the club is also recruiting new members to join in gemeinschaft (fellowship), festivals, dinners and more.
Founded on Nov. 16, 1967, the club was originated by a small group of less than 20, many of whom immigrated from Germany to the area. At the time the group met at the Bierstube Restaurant and called themselves the “Little Oberlanders Club.” Once incorporated as an Indiana 501c3 the name was changed to the Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club in 1969.
In its “heyday” the club hosted more than 400 members, but over the years and due to COVID-19, membership has dropped to around 100. Club President James Burgess, an official member since 1982, says the number needs to increase. Not only is the club looking for new members to share the fun, but to also preserve the history and German heritage.
“The first thing we need is volunteers for the Oktoberfest,” Burgess says. “Then we need to recruit members and then we need member participation … our crew has worked hard to get the club to where it is now and we need to build on it.”
“The German heritage should be kept alive in Terre Haute,” adds Board Member Philip Meyer, the pastor at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. “It has had a very strong presence here, even if some people don’t recognize it. There are many places you look at the names and they still have a German name and that’s thanks to history. It’s what Terre Haute was … and it’s a rich heritage and a good heritage.”
The club puts on two amazing festivals each year, which not only promote German food, drinks, music and culture, but also collect money to benefit local scholarships. Students who take German as a language in high school, or plan to take German through college courses, are encouraged to apply.
This year the annual Oktoberfest will be taken “back to our roots” and hosted at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, says club Vice President and Oktoberfest Chairman Brad Cress. The original Oktoberfest in 1973 was also hosted at the fairgrounds. Cress credits the Fair Board for working with the organization to make the location a reality. He also mentions local businesses including B&B Foods for their generosity in working with budget constraints to make the event happen.
On Sept. 16 and 17 the event will take place inside the fairgrounds exhibit hall, with just $1 admission for adults; children are free. Meal and beverage tickets will be available for an additional cost. Music entertainment will feature local artists, along with groups coming from out of town.
“It really has been our traditional spot and we’re bringing it back,” Cress says of choosing to return to the fairgrounds. “Anyone can come to the fest, kids, adults, anyone that wants to experience good food and drinks, some wonderful desserts, many made by the members. You don’t have to be German to come and appreciate the fest.”
