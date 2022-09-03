Contemporary
How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
Release date: Sept. 13
When Cara Romero loses her job in the Great Recession, she is forced back into the job market for the first time in decades. As she meets with a job counselor, she begins to tell her life story — from love affairs, struggles with death, loss and eventually what happens between her and her estranged son. Throughout the 12 sessions, she confronts secrets and regrets.
Romance
Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks
Release date: Sept. 20
Renowned romance author Nicholas Sparks is back with a heartwrenching novel about fate. Colby, an aspiring musician who instead becomes the head of the family farm, takes a night off from his duties to play a gig. There he meets Morgan, turning his life upside down. Hundreds of miles away, Beverly is dealing with a different type of journey — escaping her abusive husband with her six-year-old son. Taking place in the span of a week, they are all brought together, forcing them to wonder whether the dream of a better life can survive the weight of the past.
The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas
Release date: Sept. 6
With a bad case of writers block and some bad luck that displaces her from her apartment, Rosie Graham finds herself staying in her best friend, Lina’s, apartment while she’s out of town. What she doesn’t realize is that Lina has already lent her apartment out to her cousin, Lucas. The same Lucas Rosie has been stalking on Instagram for a few months. Lucas lets Rosie stay with him, and even has a suggestion to get her out of her writer’s block — going on a series of experimental dates. But time is running short for her time with Lucas and her deadline. This is the follow-up novel to The Spanish Love Deception.
Historical fiction
The Opera Sisters by Marianne Monson
Release date: Sept. 6
Based on a true story, this story follows British sisters Ida and Louise Cook who live quiet lives in south London. They both share a passion for the opera, saving their money to buy records and attend performances throughout the UK and Europe. But when Hitler seizes power in 1933 and begins targeting and persecuting German Jews, the sisters are approached by Jewish members of the opera who fear they will be forced to leave their homes. The sisters vow to help by planning to escort Jewish refugees from Germany to England personally.
Thriller
Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Release date: Sept. 6
Storyteller Stephen King spins a tale about 17-year-old Charlie who meets a dog, Radar, and its master, Howard. Once Howard passes away, Charlie is left with one of Howard’s life-long secrets, which leads Charlie into a parallel world where good and evil are at war. Charlie, who carries a heavy load as he has learned to take care of his father and himself after his mother was killed in a hit-and-run accident, must lead a battle with his dog.
Young adult
The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas
Release date: Sept. 6
As each new decade begins, 10 are selected to compete in a series of challenges with high stakes. The loser has the greatest honor of all, sacrificing themselves to be melted down and protect the world for another ten years. Teo, the trans son of the goddess of bird, isn’t worried about the Trials for himself but for his best friend Niya. For the first time in more then a century, the impossible happens — two competitors are selected. Teo is determined to get himself and his friends through the Trials — for fame, glory and of course, survival.
Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong
Release date: Sept. 27
From the bestselling author of These Violent Delights and Our Violent Ends, Chloe Gong presents the first installment in a new duology about an ill-matched pair of spies posing as a married couple to investigate a series of brutal murders in 1930s Shanghai. As the mystery begins to unravel, they realize it goes much deeper than they thought.
This list is not exhaustive of all books being released in September. Please note due to supply chain and paper shortages, some books may not be released as scheduled.
