Wiley High School Class of 1954 will have its 65-year reunion event on Sept. 27 and 28.
Classmates will meet Sept. 27 at the Wiley Memorial outside the Vigo County Public Library, former site of Wiley High School. The class will then gather at the Vigo County History Center at 929 Wabash Ave. for a tour and light refreshments.
On Sept. 28, the class will have dinner in The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm at 5001 E. Poplar St.
Cost for the two-day event is $65 per person and includes snacks at the museum and dinner. A cash bar will be available at both events.
For reservations and more details, call Jim Adams at 812-299-9358 and leave a short message with name and contact number.
