West Vigo High School coronation

West Vigo High School’s coronation begins at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Jim Mann Green Dome.
Homecoming parade is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 25 down National Avenue from Macksville Avenue to the IGA. Presentation of the queen and her court take place at halftime of the football game on Sept. 27.
The game starts at 7 p.m. West Vigo royalty includes, Skylynn Zook, Sadie Herring, Jenna Noblitt, Elaina Charters, queen Sydney Hawkins, Hailey Walden, Gabby Buckallew, Keegan Beeler and Madysen Lindsay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.