West Vigo crowns winter homecoming queen

West Vigo High School senior Grace Likens was crowned Winter 2021 Homecoming Queen during a coronation ceremony Feb. 9.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance, the coronation was invitation-only and took place prior to the 60th annual winter Homecoming game Feb. 12 against Terre Haute South Vigo.
Members of the queen's court also feted Feb. 9 are seniors Kaylynn Morris and Morgan Roth, juniors Torie Buchanan and Jaycee Dyer, sophomores Preslie Stewart and Avery Lasecki and freshmen Parker Auten and Reagan Belleu.
Fall homecoming attendants junior Riley Dierdorf and freshman Piper Beeler also were recognized at the coronation.
