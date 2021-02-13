The Vigo County Eagles Composite MTB Team seeks middle and high school students and volunteer coaches to join the mountain bike team, which is part of the Indiana Interscholastic Cycling League.
The organization is open to Wabash Valley students in sixth through 12th grade.
Zoom meetings are set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 and Feb. 23. To join the meetings, visit https://zoom.us/j/2330126746 and use the meeting ID: 233 012 6746.
Team director Eric Barawskas said the meetings will cover the following topics: team and coach registration dates, team and coach fees, Coaches Summit date and location, student athlete registration dates, student athlete fees, recruitment efforts, what the team is and how practices will be run, fundraising efforts and goals, and a Q-and-A about the team and National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
“As the teams build up,” Barawskas said, “we are looking to become a lettered sport within the schools.”
In addition to Doug Kincade and Randy Cook and himself, Barawskas said more coaches of all levels of experience are needed.
“The process to create a 501c3 for our team has begun,” Barawskas added.
Anyone interested in serving on the organization’s board can email him at eBarawskas@gmail.com.
For more details, visit VigoCountyMTB on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.