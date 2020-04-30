The Wabash Valley Road Runners recently named Mallory Pine, of Paris, Illinois and Spencer Limcaco of Terre Haute winners of its 2020 scholarship competition.
Pine attends Paris High School and Limcaco is a student at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. The scholarship will be used to support their pursuit of their college educations. Pine has indicated she will attend Indiana University and Limcaco will attend Purdue University in the fall.
WVRR awards two scholarships each year to outstanding student athletes from the Wabash Valley. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic and athletic accomplishments as well as the contributions they make to their schools and communities. For more details on the scholarship program consult the club’s website at http://www.wvrr.org.
