Vincennes University recognized area high school students published in the 24th annual publication of The Best of Autumn Voices on May 8 at Shircliff Auditorium.
Joan Puckett, dean of the College of Humanities, presented the students with certificates noting their achievement, and students whose work was chosen as first or second also received engraved plaques.
After the recognition, students and faculty enjoyed a reception in their honor, followed by a writing workshop led by Jesse Coomer, associate professor of English.
In addition to having their work published, the following students from the Wabash Valley received plaques for awards:
• Hannah Faith Grace Jones-Smith, Terre Haute North Vigo, first place in short story for “Patient 13’s Story”; and Timothy Montgomery, Terre Haute North Vigo, second place in short story for “The Monsters in My Son’s Closet.”
The following students from the Wabash Valley received a certificate noting their work was published:
Terre Haute North Vigo: Audrey Baker, “Do, Live, Be”; Taylor Borden, “The Journey for a Lifetime”; Tucker Bruinsma, “November’s Peace”; J. Avery Finn, “Your Love”; Izzy Garcia, “Over the Garden Wall”; Brooks Gatrell, “Mistakes”; Olivia Holman, “The Reality of My World”; Carrie McKinney, “A World in My Own Head”; Timothy Montgomery, “Red”; Kynedy Sladek, “Why Can’t I Think”; Macie Snapp, “Speak Your Stories”; and Brianna Wisor, “Illusions of Grandeur.”
Autumn Voices is a literary magazine published by the Vincennes University English Department through the cooperation of area high schools and coordinated by Juenell Owens, professor of English.
The poetry and prose contained in the magazine represent original works written by high school students submitted to the annual Autumn Voices Writing Contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.