The Educational Heritage Association’s museum of Vigo County schools’ memorabilia will be open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The museum in inside Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School at 4226 W. Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute.
Committees planning their high school reunions will enjoy discovering the items that can be borrowed for free. The EHA Museum is open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, except for June and July.
For more details, contact EHA at eha@vigoschools.org or Sandy Billing at 812-466-2187. The museum is now available on Facebook by entering “EHAmuseum.”
