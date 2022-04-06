Birch Bayh, Trannie Grainger and Don Smith are being highlighted this week as part of the Vigo County School Corp.'s inaugural Circle of Honor.
Eighteen individuals are being recognized as part of the Circle of Honor, and a celebration will take place later this month. The names of three honorees are being shared each week until the event.
Those being honored "embody the best of Vigo County, reflecting its rich history and commitment to excellence," according a school district news release.
The Honorable Birch Bayh Jr. was a Terre Haute native. He counted among his greatest legislative accomplishments the reorganization of schools in the state. He also had an enduring impact on American life and some of the most historic legislation of his era. He served as a U.S. senator from 1963-1980.
He died in 2019.
Trannie Grainger retired from the school district in 1996 after serving as a physical education and health teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School for 26 years. At Wilson, Grainger also coached girls volleyball, basketball, track, and cheerleading, leading many of her teams to undefeated seasons and championships. She has continued to serve others throughout our community.
Don Smith served for many years as president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of Terre Haute First National Bank and First Financial Corp. He also served on the board of directors of First Financial Bank from 1973 until 2013 and First Financial Corp. from 1983 to 2013. An Indiana icon, Smith was one of the most prominent and influential civic leaders in the Midwest.
He died in 2017.
Full biographies of each honoree, including their contributions and achievements, will be shared at the culminating celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.