Two Wabash Valley schools receive DNR field trip grant

Students from 21 Indiana schools, including two in the Wabash Valley, will take field trips to Indiana State Park properties this academic year thanks in part to the Discover the Outdoors grant program administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, the supporting nonprofit of the Department of Natural Resources.
The program awards public, private, parochial, or home-school educators grants that range from $180-$250 to fund transportation costs, program fees and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow-up for the field trips. An estimated 1,454 students from K-12 will benefit from the $5,080 in grants the program expects to distribute, the DNR said in a press release.
North Central Junior-Senor High School in Farmersburg will take 40 students to Shakamak State Park. More than 100 Sullivan Elementary School first graders will also be visiting Shakamak.
The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a long-time DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children in parks. Periodic financial assistance also comes from the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council.
“We appreciate the generosity of those who contribute to Indiana’s youth,” said Jody Kress, executive director of INRF. “We hope to see this program grow so we can educate more students across the state about our natural and cultural legacy.”
