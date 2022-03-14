Turkey Run Elementary has named its honor roll students for the second nine weeks.
All A’s:
First grade: Jordan Bennett, Hannah Blystone, Cambree Edmundson, Danielle Hoke, Axel Irelan, Colbie Kay, Isabelle Kessinger, Kayden Linthicum, Vivian Long, Henry Martin-Stone, Brodie Martin, Madilynn Martin, George Palmer, Brady Patton, Benjamin Payton-Dukes, Zayden Pithoud, Ellie Rivers, Ozzie Rose, Jacob Sauter, Kendall Thomas, Javelin Wallace, Elijah White, Teegan Woodard, Griffin Woods, Elliot Wrightsman and Oakleigh Wyatt
Second grade: Carter Chapman, William Davies, Finnley Engle, Emma Hill, Colby Lamb, Jonathan McLain, Jordan McLain, Maleigha Uplinger, Ally Westbrook and Savanna York
Third grade: Zoey Blystone, Robert Cagle, Cobie McCrory, Ellyrae Rader and Jaxson Woods
Fourth grade: Giovana Bonomo, Lainey Bryant, Emelia Chapman, Aubree Martin, Colt Martin, Paige Rose and Hana Stonebraker
Fifth grade: Brookelynn Bennington, Jase Bowles, Bryce Branson, Laney Crowder, Addyson Crum, Hadley Grubbs, Victoria Harmon, James Hoover, Bryleigh Lamb, Leah Mathis, Kennedy Mitchell, Jenna Newnum, Damon Patton, Caydence Ray, Grady Reamer, Ava Snodgrass-Halfacre, Kendall Snodgrass, Blaine Thacker and Logan White
All A’s and B’s
First grade: Landyn Evans, Zane King, Jacob Lough, Marli Paxton and Raylan Schmeltz
Second grade: Ezekiel Diaz, Mason Evans, Matthew Evans, Abby Hill, Caleb Mauntel, Brinley McCoy and Jaxton Shannon
Third grade: Chloe Branson, Morrissa Brown, Katherine Crouch, Madyx Davis, Katelyn Dinius, Grant Doty, Aria Foxworthy, Kyndal Gordon, Piper Green, Jensen Johnson, Keylee Lemon, Abigail Mauntel, Nixon Newnum, Lorie Reynolds, Allison Sauter, Alaiya Steele, Tessa Thompson, Cole Tidwell and Jackson Wrightsman
Fourth grade: Kaiden Allen, Leland Cotten, Brooklynn Hammonds, Julia Helderman, Luke Mauntel, Austin McCoy, Cole McVay, Samuel O’Brien, Madilynn Schaefer, Taylor Snell and Jackson Threlkeld
Fifth grade: Serenity Baumer, Gabriel Crowder, Jack Hargreaves, Henry Keller, Tristan Marlow, Miranda Oldham, Sebastien Phelps, Madison Reath, Haliana Sowers, Alexa Spurr, Josie Stultz and Elijah Thompson
