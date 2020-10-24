Theater Renaissance Project at Linton Trail College moves forward

A Lincoln Trail College project that has been in the works for the last three years took a major step forward after the Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Board of Trustees recently approved the bid for the Theater Renaissance Project. The addition to the Zwermann Arts Center at the Robinson, Illinois, college will add a new choral room that doubles as a mid-sized lecture hall along with additional practice rooms, and office and storage spaces.
“We’re going to be breaking ground for the first time on brick and mortar construction at the college since 1975,” said IECC Chancellor Dr. Ryan Gower, who was the president at LTC when planning for the project began. “It’s only a 3,600 square-foot addition, but the significance is more than the square footage of that building. The significance is Lincoln Trail College is growing again. We’re thinking for the future. We’re thinking about how we’re going to serve students with our facilities.”
One of the key features of the project is the new choral room. Music instructor Rebecca Carmack said the current choral room is not the best facility for choirs and ensembles. It is also shared with the theater during productions.
“We’ll never have to move chairs around between a class and a rehearsal,” Carmack said. There will be tiered seating for choirs, instrumental ensembles and classroom instruction.
Barb Shimer was part of the steering committee for the project and now serves on the IECC Board of Trustees. She first started in the performing arts at LTC as a student and has continued to participate in various choirs, ensembles and productions. Shimer said the project will benefit the theater side of the performing arts department because they will be able to better use the space for building and storing sets. It also will provide a better balance for the department while productions are online.
“Besides having places where the community choir can meet, we can also have a camp in the summer for high school kids,” Shimer said. “Not only can music groups use it, but community groups can also use it. It allows for a great use of the theater because the theater is a community resource. Different companies have their annual meetings there and training meetings there. We want to make that available, and by having an overflow facility we can now make that available without canceling classes. So, it does become a true community resource.”
All money for the Theater Renaissance Project was privately raised with the LTC Foundation donating the final $308,800 needed to break ground on the project this fall, with a projected completion date in about nine months, Gower said.
