The 2021-2022 school year marks the 20th anniversary of Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s Hall of Distinction and organizers are seeking nominations for next spring’s class.
Induction activities and ceremonies are scheduled for April 8 and 9, 2022 at the school and the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Nomination forms can be obtained on South’s website or by emailing Lana Shuck at lhs@vigoschools.org. Nominations will close on Dec. 3, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.