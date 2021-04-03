State Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, recently honored Terre Haute native Sophie Boyll with a House resolution at the Indiana Statehouse for being named an Indianapolis NBA Rising Star All-Star.
“Rising Stars” are high school seniors who demonstrate leadership in their schools and communities and receive a $2,100 scholarship, said Borders, a co-author of House Resolution 12, in the recent news release. Boyll was one of 21 Indiana students selected for the scholarship.
Borders said Boyll is an active member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters arm of Chances and Services for Youth, and mentors her BBBS Little Sister at a local elementary school. During the holidays, she volunteers for a gift drive providing presents for underprivileged elementary school children. She also is a member of Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s Tribe Club, which leads school activity fundraising and school spirit at sporting events.
For more information on the Indianapolis NBA Rising Star All-Star program, visit nba.com/pacers.
