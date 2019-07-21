All members of the Terre Haute North Class of 1979 are invited to come home for the 40th reunion weekendon Aug. 30-31 (Labor Day weekend).
On Friday, Aug. 30, the class will meet from 7-11 pm at The Main Event.
On Saturday, there will be a golf outing in the morning for those who are interested in playing. At noon, there will be an informal gathering at Rick’s Barbecue.
Then, class members and guests will meet again Saturday from 6-11 pm, at The Main Event.
Dress is casual for all times. Cost is $40. You can register on the website which is posted on Eventbrite and the Patriots Rock!! Facebook page, or by sending a check to Clark Cowden. For more information, please email clark.cowden@att.net or call/text to 812-264-4491.
