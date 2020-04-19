Terre Haute North Air Force Junior ROTC wins at drill competition

Twenty-four cadets from Terre Haute North Vigo High School Air Force Junior ROTC in Terre Haute competed in the Command Sergeant Major Don Maiden Memorial Junior ROTC Drill Meet in Indianapolis on Feb. 29.
Cadets worked hard this year on their respective drill routines, and their hard work paid off. Terre Haute North’s Armed Exhibition Drill Team, commanded by Cadet Colonel Jazmin Krstich, took top honors bringing home the first place trophy for the first time in the unit’s history.
The Unarmed Drill Team, only in their second year of performing, was commanded by Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Tifany Foster, and took the sixth place trophy.
The drill meet consisted of Army, Marine and Air Force Junior ROTC programs from 12 different high schools, competing in multiple categories to including Armed Exhibition Drill Team, Unarmed Exhibition Drill Team, Squad Drill, Color Guard and Individual Knockout Drill.
