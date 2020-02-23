T.H. North Air Force Junior ROTC excel in state Cyber Competition

Four teams of students from Terre Haute North Vigo High School Air Force Junior ROTC recently concluded an exceptional round of competition in the 12th season of the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, taking both second and third place overall in the State of Indiana’s All Service Division.
Indiana State University’s School of Criminology and Security Studies hosted this year’s CyberPatriot teams, with practices and competitions held at its cyber security laboratory. This year’s teams were the largest to date as cadets are seeing the demand for cyber security experts across the country. CyberPatriot encourages cadets to demonstrate teamwork, critical thinking skills and technical knowledge key to a successful career in cyber security.
“ISU has recently established a degree in Cybercriminology and Security Studies that could be the next step in these high school students’ preparations for a career in cyber security,” Col. Tom Greenlee, USAF, Ret said. “I’d like to particularly thank Dr. Lisa Decker and Mr. J.T. Monds, the team’s technical mentor, for their invaluable assistance and instruction, which made this year’s competition a great success.”
Established by the Air Force Association in 2009, CyberPatriot is designed to educate, and motivate students toward careers in cyber security and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines critical to our nation’s future.
The CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition challenges teams of students across the United States, Canada and from DoDD schools abroad to find and resolve cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated computer operating system environments. Top teams from the preliminary online rounds earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Baltimore, Maryland, for the in-person National Finals Competition, where students can compete for national recognition and scholarships.
More information is available at www.uscyberpatriot.org or from the CyberPatriot staff at info@uscyberpatriot.org.
